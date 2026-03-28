Will Boniface and Tella suffer as Bayer Leverkusen plan summer overhaul?

Super Eagles stars Nathan Tella and Victor Boniface face an uncertain summer as Bayer Leverkusen plan sweeping changes

Major changes could be on the horizon at Bayer Leverkusen, with reports suggesting the club are preparing for another significant squad overhaul this summer.

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As departures and arrivals loom, attention has turned to what it could mean for Super Eagles duo Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella.

Leverkusen prepare sweeping squad changes

The Bundesliga side are reportedly planning a reshuffle to accommodate returning loan players and emerging young talents. Several senior players could be moved on, including Robert Andrich and Jonas Hofmann, both of whom face uncertain futures due to inconsistent performances and limited impact.

In attack, questions also surround the roles of Martin Terrier and Eliesse Ben Seghir, while defender Edmond Tapsoba is attracting interest from the Premier League.

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Meanwhile, the club are ready to integrate a new generation of talent, including Francis Onyeka and Kerim Alajbegovic, alongside defensive prospects like Tim Oermann and Jeanëul Belocian.

With multiple exits expected, Leverkusen are clearly looking to refresh their squad and build for the future, making this a pivotal summer at the BayArena.

Stability expected for Boniface and Tella

Amid all the uncertainty, there is positive news for Boniface and Tella. Despite the planned overhaul, both players are expected to remain key parts of the club’s project moving forward.

Tella recently committed his future to Leverkusen by signing a new long-term deal that keeps him at the club until 2031, a clear indication of the trust placed in him.

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Boniface, on the other hand, is currently recovering from injury, which is likely to rule out any potential transfer this summer. However, rather than being pushed out, the Nigerian striker is reportedly in line for a new contract as well.