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Hansi Flick says NO to Deco's transfer target

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:21 - 18 May 2026
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Hansi Flick is reportedly using his influence to determine Barcelona's summer transfer plan.
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Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has reportedly intervened to stall the club's pursuit of Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, instructing sporting director Deco to pause negotiations. 

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Flick disagrees with Deco 

Barcelona had originally identified the 27-year-old Italian international as their priority signing to partner teenage sensation Pau Cubarsí and replace the since-departed Iñigo Martínez.

Inter Milan have set a €60 million to €80 million valuation for their star centre-back, who recently helped the Nerazzurri secure a 2025/26 Serie A and 2025/26 Coppa Italia double. 

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However, despite Bastoni being widely recognised as one of Europe's premier ball-playing defenders, Flick remains unconvinced by the potential transfer. 

The German tactician reportedly appreciates Bastoni's elite technical level but harbours concerns regarding his lack of raw recovery pace, fearing that pairing the Italian with Cubarsí would leave the Blaugrana's incredibly aggressive, high defensive line exposed to rapid counter-attacks.

Flick’s preference

Instead of sanctioning a massive financial outlay for Bastoni, Flick has demanded that the club pivot to recruit a centre-back whose physical profile perfectly complements Cubarsí's supreme on-ball abilities. 

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To successfully operate his high-intensity system, which routinely leaves vast open spaces behind the defensive structure, Flick insists on securing a left-sided defender armed with physical dominance, duel-winning capabilities, and, most crucially, recovery speed. 

Additionally, the impressive recent first-team debut of La Masia academy graduate Álvaro Cortés has presented Flick with a capable, cost-effective internal solution.

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