Tears of joy: Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo appears emotional during Argentina’s dramatic against England in World Cup semifinals

The cameras found Lionel Messi’s wife moments after Argentina’s late comeback against England, capturing an emotional snapshot before celebrations and smiles took over as the world champions secured another World Cup final appearance.

Argentina’s breathtaking comeback against England wasn’t only felt on the pitch. It was written all over Antonela Roccuzzo’s face.

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As Lionel Messi inspired the defending champions to a dramatic 2-1 victory over England, television cameras repeatedly cut to the VIP box at the Atlanta Stadium, where his wife appeared overwhelmed by the emotions unfolding before her.

Instagram/Antonela Roccuzzo

Messi was instrumental in Argentina's win over England

Following Enzo Fernández’s late equaliser and Lautaro Martínez’s stoppage-time winner, Roccuzzo was seen applauding while appearing to fight back tears as celebrations erupted around her.

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Antonela Roccuzzo fought back tears during the semifinal match against England (Screenshot via X)

The touching moment quickly spread across social media, with fans pointing to the years of sacrifices, heartbreaks and triumphs the couple have experienced together throughout Messi’s remarkable international career.

A moment years in the making

Few people have witnessed Lionel Messi’s journey as closely as Antonela.

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo | Instagram

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From the painful defeats in multiple international finals to finally lifting the FIFA World Cup, she has remained a constant presence throughout his career.

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo | IMAGO

Watching Argentina produce another unforgettable comeback to reach yet another World Cup final appeared to leave the mother of three visibly moved as emotions spilled over inside the stadium.

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo found her smile again at full-time | Getty

One more final awaits

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Argentina will now face Spain in Sunday’s FIFA World Cup final, with Lionel Messi aiming to lead La Albiceleste to consecutive world titles.

If the defending champions complete the job, it would mark yet another defining chapter in one of football’s greatest careers.