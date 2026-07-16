Tears of joy: Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo appears emotional during Argentina’s dramatic against England in World Cup semifinals
Argentina’s breathtaking comeback against England wasn’t only felt on the pitch. It was written all over Antonela Roccuzzo’s face.
As Lionel Messi inspired the defending champions to a dramatic 2-1 victory over England, television cameras repeatedly cut to the VIP box at the Atlanta Stadium, where his wife appeared overwhelmed by the emotions unfolding before her.
Following Enzo Fernández’s late equaliser and Lautaro Martínez’s stoppage-time winner, Roccuzzo was seen applauding while appearing to fight back tears as celebrations erupted around her.
The touching moment quickly spread across social media, with fans pointing to the years of sacrifices, heartbreaks and triumphs the couple have experienced together throughout Messi’s remarkable international career.
A moment years in the making
Few people have witnessed Lionel Messi’s journey as closely as Antonela.
From the painful defeats in multiple international finals to finally lifting the FIFA World Cup, she has remained a constant presence throughout his career.
Watching Argentina produce another unforgettable comeback to reach yet another World Cup final appeared to leave the mother of three visibly moved as emotions spilled over inside the stadium.
One more final awaits
Argentina will now face Spain in Sunday’s FIFA World Cup final, with Lionel Messi aiming to lead La Albiceleste to consecutive world titles.
If the defending champions complete the job, it would mark yet another defining chapter in one of football’s greatest careers.
And judging by her reaction against England, nobody may feel that achievement more deeply than Antonela Roccuzzo.