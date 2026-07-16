Scaloni hails 'unique' Argentina after securing World Cup final berth against England

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni was overcome with emotion after his team defeated England to advance to the World Cup final, where they will face Spain.

The defending champions secured a 2-1 victory over Thomas Tuchel's side, booking their spot in Sunday's final showdown against Spain.

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Driven by an inspired performance from Lionel Messi, Argentina rallied from a second-half deficit to stage a dramatic late comeback in Atlanta.

Following the hard-fought victory, he lauded his players for their resilience, unity, and character, asserting that their success stems from a deep sense of brotherhood, not arrogance.

Scaloni hails his players

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Scaloni confessed he was at a loss for words. He described the semi-final as an unparalleled experience and praised his players for consistently surpassing his expectations.

The reigning world champions were forced to dig deep to secure their place in the final, a challenge Scaloni said his team relishes.

The coach emphasised that the squad's unwavering determination, combined with passionate support, was crucial in overcoming a difficult English side.

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In his post-match comments, Scaloni dismissed any notion that his praise for the team was a sign of overconfidence.

"I'm speechless. A joy for our country, our people. The other day I said that this group never ceases to amaze me," Scaloni told TyC Sports.

Scaloni Argentina head coach || Imago.

"My voice is breaking because this is a demonstration of so many things: team spirit, brotherhood, never giving up, fighting until the very end.

“After this, we're going to win the final, but what more does this team have to do? They have moved me deeply. I don't have much more to say; it's all thanks to them."

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He continued: "We're going to try to win, give it our all, but after this, it's very difficult to make people understand what the players are demonstrating. We are unique, and that's not arrogance. These people led us to victory."