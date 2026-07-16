2026 FIFA World Cup: Former Nigeria international Mikel Obi was right about Lionel Messi

2026 FIFA World Cup: Former Nigeria international Mikel Obi was right about Lionel Messi

2026 FIFA World Cup: Former Nigeria international Mikel Obi was right about Lionel Messi

Mikel called it more than a day out. Now the numbers are making him look like a genius and prophet.

More than 24 hours before England and Argentina walked out for their World Cup semi-final, Mikel Obi already knew how it would end.

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The Chelsea and Super Eagles legend did not hedge or sit on the fence or offer the usual pundit's "could go either way."

As reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria, Mikel came out and said, in no uncertain terms, that England were going to struggle to handle Lionel Messi and that Argentina, as a result, held the advantage before a ball had even been kicked.

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His reasoning centred on Messi's singular kind of genius, and the trap he warned England not to fall into.

'You don't want to have Declan Rice man-marking Messi, because you'll take so much away from him,' Mikel explained.

'That'll be the space Messi will love, and if he gets the ball there, you're dead.'

Messi scores for Argentina || Imago

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He didn't stop there either. 'Argentina will win,' Mikel declared flatly. 'The bodyguards Messi has know how to fight for him. They've been there, done that, so I think with that in mind, Argentina have the advantage.'

ENGLAND DIDN'T LISTEN & THEY PAID FOR IT

Tuchel frustrated after England loss || imago

Messi, at 39 years old, went out and delivered a performance that read like a highlight reel written specifically to prove Mikel's point.

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Both of Argentina's goals came from his assists. He created the most chances of anyone on the pitch (4), produced the most key passes (3), matched for the most touches inside England's box (3), and completed more dribbles than anybody else out there (10).

And that was before you even get to the defensive numbers most 39-year-olds wouldn't dream of contributing: 96 touches, a tackle, and two interceptions, all in service of dragging his country into yet another World Cup final.

THE RECEIPTS ARE IN

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It's the kind of prediction that, on its own, could've been dismissed as a pundit talking a big game.

Instead, it played out almost exactly as described, England couldn't find a way to nullify Messi's influence, the space he craved kept opening up, and Argentina's warriors around him did exactly what Mikel said they would.

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