‘If he gets the ball, you're dead’ - Mikel Obi claims England have no chance against Messi’s Argentina

Former Chelsea and Nigeria midfielder John Obi Mikel has cast doubt on England's prospects against Argentina, predicting that the Three Lions would struggle to contain Lionel Messi.

Messi has been in sensational form for Argentina during the World Cup, netting eight goals to spearhead his country's journey to the semi-finals.

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The iconic forward inspired a round-of-16 comeback victory against Egypt and subsequently propelled his team into the final four by overcoming Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

With Messi maintaining such an elite level of performance, this upcoming match will serve as the definitive test of strength for the England team.

Mikel Obi rues England’s chances against Messi

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Mikel believes the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's unique genius gives the South American side a decisive edge.

Mikel Obi || X

Speaking on "The Rest is Football" podcast with fellow pundits Joe Cole, Micah Richards, Alan Shearer, and Gary Lineker, Mikel was unequivocal in his support for the reigning world champions.

The ex-Super Eagles star suggested that any plan by England manager Thomas Tuchel to have Declan Rice man-mark Messi would be a fatal error.

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"You don't want to have Declan Rice man-marking Messi, because you'll take so much away from him," Mikel warned. "That'll be the space Messi will love, and if he gets the ball there, you're dead."

He concluded that the midfield battle would be the key, predicting that Argentina's battle-hardened squad, built to support their captain, would ultimately triumph.

Lionel Messi carrying the ball against Egypt || Imago

"Argentina will win," Mikel asserted. "The bodyguards Messi has know how to fight for him. They've been there, done that, so I think with that in mind, Argentina have the advantage."

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