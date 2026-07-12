2026 World Cup: Messi rescued as Lautaro, Alvarez push Argentina past Switzerland into semifinal

Argentina booked a semifinal place against England with a dogged win over Switzerland

Argentina required extra time for the second round in a row at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, this time to see off Switzerland's challenge in the quarterfinals.

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After a dramatic 1-1 affair in normal time that saw Breel Embolo sent off, the defending champions were rescued by two goals in the second half of extra time from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez, securing a 3-1 win and advancing to the semifinal against England.

Argentina vs Switzerland: How it happened

The defending champions made a dream start when Alexis Mac Allister glanced Lionel Messi's corner into the far corner after just 10 minutes, handing Switzerland their first deficit of the tournament.

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However, the Swiss responded impressively after a quiet first half, repeatedly testing Emiliano Martinez, who produced a series of crucial saves to preserve Argentina's lead.

Their persistence paid off in the 67th minute as Dan Ndoye combined neatly with Ricardo Rodriguez before drilling a low finish through Martinez's legs to level the scores.

Switzerland's momentum was halted when Breel Embolo was sent off for simulation after a lengthy VAR review overturned the referee's initial decision to caution Leandro Paredes instead. The striker left the pitch in tears after receiving his second yellow card.

Argentina piled forward against the 10 men, with Messi coming agonisingly close to a late winner in normal time.

The match appeared destined for penalties before Julian Alvarez produced a stunning long-range strike into the top corner in the 112th minute.

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