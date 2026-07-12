2026 FIFA World Cup: Embolo joins Ghana legend in short list of players sent off for diving

Breel Embolo's sending off for simulation during Switzerland's World Cup exit to Argentina is rare but not unprecedented.

Switzerland striker Breel Embolo became the first player in 20 years to be sent off after receiving a second yellow card for simulation in a FIFA World Cup match, suffering the fate during his nation's 3-1 extra-time quarter-final defeat to Argentina.

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The 29-year-old forward was dismissed at the Kansas City Stadium on Saturday, July 11, marking a pivotal turning point that ended Switzerland's tournament hopes.

Embolo's costly dive

The controversial decision occurred in the 72nd minute with the score deadlocked at 1-1. Embolo, who had already been booked in the 44th minute for a rash challenge, attempted to shield the ball from Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes. The Swiss forward threw himself to the turf without contact, prompting Portuguese referee João Pinheiro to initially penalise Paredes with a yellow card.

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However, a VAR intervention for "mistaken identity" revealed Embolo had completely fabricated the contact. Pinheiro reviewed the pitchside monitor, rescinded Paredes' caution, and correctly applied the letter of the law by issuing Embolo a yellow card for unsporting behaviour. Because he was already on a caution, Embolo was subsequently sent off in tears, leaving his team reduced to 10 men.

Has a player ever been sent off for diving?

Receiving a second yellow card for simulation is a rarity on the global stage. Embolo is only the fourth player in World Cup history to suffer this specific dismissal and the first to do so since the 2006 tournament in Germany.

4- Breel Embolo is the fourth player on record to receive a second yellow card for simulation in the FIFA World Cup and the first since Asamoah Gyan for Ghana vs. Brazil in 2006.



Dive. pic.twitter.com/R5b4lPOUQb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 12, 2026

The last player to be sent off under these exact circumstances was Ghana forward Asamoah Gyan. During a round-of-16 clash against Brazil in Dortmund on June 27, 2006, Gyan received his second booking for diving inside the penalty area, resulting in his expulsion as the Black Stars ultimately lost 3-0 to the South American giants.

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Before Gyan, Francesco Totti was controversially sent off for simulation during the 2002 World Cup; Mexico's Luis Perez was the second (2006).

4 - Jugadores que vieron la segunda amarilla por simulación en la @fifaworldcup_es (desde 1966):



2002 - Francesco Totti 🇮🇹

2006 - Luis Pérez 🇲🇽

2006 - Asamoah Gyan 🇬🇭

2026 - BREEL EMBOLO 🇨🇭



Polémica. pic.twitter.com/p6nKmpUmPJ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 12, 2026

Argentina capitalise in extra time

Embolo's dismissal completely derailed Switzerland's momentum. Manager Murat Yakin's side were firmly in the ascendancy before the red card, having equalised in the 67th minute through Dan Ndoye to cancel out Alexis Mac Allister's 10th-minute opener.

Forced to defend with a numerical disadvantage, Switzerland displayed resilience to force extra time but ultimately succumbed to the defending champions' relentless pressure. Julián Álvarez restored Argentina's lead with a curled strike in the 112th minute before Lautaro Martínez secured the 3-1 victory with a 120th-minute finish on the counter-attack.

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