2026 FIFA World Cup: 'Respect me' — Messi reprimands Portuguese referee during Switzerland clash

Lionel Messi clashed with Portuguese referee João Pinheiro during the quarter-final triumph against Switzerland.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been caught in a heated exchange with Portuguese referee João Pinheiro during their tense 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final tie against Switzerland.

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What Messi said

The 39-year-old forward confronted the official at the Kansas City Stadium on Sunday, July 12, aggressively reprimanding Pinheiro over a controversial officiating decision.

"Talk to me properly, please. Don’t disrespect me; I talk to you respectfully," Messi stated, according to Fabrizio.

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The confrontation is largely uncharacteristic of Messi's typically reserved demeanour at club level. However, representing La Albiceleste consistently draws out a more combative edge.

The incident immediately mirrors his infamous outburst during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he clashed with Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz during a volatile quarter-final victory over the Netherlands.

Echoes of 2014 in extra-time drama

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring for manager Lionel Scaloni's side in the 10th minute, but Bologna forward Dan Ndoye equalised for Switzerland in the 67th minute to force the additional 30 minutes.

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At the 116th minute, Argentina established a 2-1 lead courtesy of a 112th-minute strike from Julián Álvarez.

The late drama draws direct parallels to the last World Cup meeting between the two nations. During the round of 16 at the 2014 tournament in Brazil, Argentina and Switzerland remained scoreless until Ángel Di María netted a 118th-minute winner to secure a 1-0 victory.