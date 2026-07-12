Senegal dismiss coach after World Cup exit

Senegal sacked Pape Thiaw and his coaching staff following their World Cup exit.

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) have officially dismissed head coach Pape Thiaw and his entire technical staff, concluding a volatile 18-month tenure following the national team's dramatic elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The sacking brings an end to Thiaw's reign, which was defined by a controversial continental triumph, administrative dysfunction, and a catastrophic late collapse in North America.

The FSF are now forced to search for a replacement to lead the Lions of Teranga ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which takes place from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

Senegal vs Belgium: A frustrating collapse

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The catalyst for Thiaw's dismissal was Senegal's 3-2 extra-time defeat to Belgium in the round of 32 at the Seattle Stadium on July 1.

The Lions of Teranga established a commanding 2-0 lead through a 24th-minute strike from Habib Diarra and a 51st-minute goal from Ismaïla Sarr.

However, the African champions* suffered a late defensive collapse. Belgium substitute Romelu Lukaku sparked the comeback in the 86th minute before Youri Tielemans equalised in the 89th minute to force extra time.

The frustrating exit was sealed in the 120th minute. Following a lengthy video review, Lamine Camara was penalised for a sliding challenge on Tielemans as the ball flashed across the face of goal. Tielemans subsequently converted the 125th-minute spot-kick, completing the 3-2 comeback and sending Senegal home.

The defeat triggered immediate unrest within the squad. Midfielder Pape Gueye publicly announced he would step away from international duty until the coaching staff was replaced, possibly accelerating the federation's decision to act.

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FSF’s administrative chaos

Thiaw's departure comes just weeks after he signed a contract renewal under irregular circumstances.

Appointed in 2024, Thiaw secured an elite reputation by guiding Senegal to the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations title in January earlier this year. However, his relationship with the FSF quickly deteriorated. According to Sport News Africa, Thiaw went unpaid for five months leading up to the World Cup and operated without a valid contract from February 2026 onward.

The federation only offered him a renewal hours before Senegal successfully navigated their group-stage match against Norway, acting only after Thiaw packed his bags and threatened a boycott six hours before kickoff.