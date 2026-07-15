1xBet Review 2026: Is This Bookmaker Worth The Hype?

If you’re looking for a sportsbook with a wide range of sports markets, generous bonuses and stellar customer service, then look no further than 1xBet.

There are bookmakers and online casinos that do not require special introduction globally, and 1xBet is one of them. Ever since the company broke into the Nigerian market with a specialized version of its website, they have become one of the most popular bookmakers in the country.

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Their high-level service provision and diverse wagering options will keep you coming back for more.

This review will dive in-depth into everything 1xBet has to offer, including features, how to get started, and the pros and cons of using this betting platform.

If you’re just starting out on your betting journey, this article will help you make the best decision on whether 1xBet is right for you.

1xBet review: 🔎 Overview and key facts

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Here is a quick overview of 1xBet and what it has to offer.

Feature Details Year founded 2007 Licenses Curaçao Languages Bulgarian, Chinese (Mandarin), Danish, English, Estonian, German, Hebrew, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Polish, Portuguese, Serbian, Spanish, Thai, Vietnamese, Slovak, Greek, Romanian, Russian, Turkish, French, Persian, Arabic, Mongolian, Uzbek, Badini, Albanian, Amharic, Azerbaijani, Bengali, Bosnian, Finnish, Georgian, Hindi, Cantonese, Croatian, Haitian Creole, Armenian, Icelandic, Khmer, Kurmanji, Sorani, Kazakh, Lingala, Lao, Macedonian, Malay, Burmese, Norwegian, Nepali, Filipino, Swedish, Sinhala, Slovenian, Somali, Swahili, Tamil, Tajik, Ukrainian, Urdu, Zazaki Minimum deposit From ₦100, (sports bonus: ₦1,700) Welcome bonus 300% first deposit bonus up to ₦1,200,000 Sports betting 60+ sports, including football, basketball, tennis, with live & virtual betting Payment methods 80+ options, including Bank cards, bank transfer, OPay, Flutterwave, USSD, crypto Official licenses National Lottery Regulatory Commission (Nigeria) Customer support Live chat, email, phone support Website 1xbet.ng

1xBet review: ▶️ Getting started

1xBet is not a new name in betting, and it doesn’t operate like a small local book. The company was founded in 2007 and has since grown into a high-volume global sportsbook.

From our testing, the platform is built for bettors who place bets often and expect depth (lots of markets, constant odds updates, and no downtime when traffic spikes).

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In Nigeria, the platform is operated by Beaufortbet Nigeria Limited and licensed by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC). That local licence shows in practice, as Nigerian payment methods work without problems, withdrawals follow local compliance rules, and account verification is obligatory.

We’ve used the platform long enough to say this confidently: 1xBet is properly set up to run in Nigeria.

📝 How to register a new 1xBet account (step-by-step)

Registering with 1xBet is very straightforward. The whole process takes just a few minutes. When you visit the website, you’ll see a “Registration” button in the top right corner. Here’s a complete guide:

Register on the 1xBet homepage: Visit the 1xBet homepage and select the option to “register.” Select a registration method: You can then choose which method to sign up with, either via one-click, phone, email, or social media. Select the tab that corresponds to your preferred method. Provide your details: Depending on the method that you choose, you need to provide your personal details to create an account, such as your phone number, email address, and home address. Verify your identity: Residents of some countries need to submit documents for identity verification. You should do this immediately after creating an account to avoid future delays. Make a deposit: Choose a supported banking method to make a payment.

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Here are the steps to verify your 1xBet account:

Log in to your 1xBet account. Select the “My Account” icon and navigate to “Personal Profile.” Enter the details of the required document (ID number and issue date). Verification is not instant, but failing to verify when required may risk account suspension or closure.

To verify your account, you will need the following documents:

A valid ID card, passport, or driver’s license.

A utility bill or bank statement (issued within the last three months).

Providing these documents allows the operator to authenticate and approve your account.

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🎁 1xBet registration bonus T&C

1XBet rewards new players with a Welcome Bonus. By entering a promo code, you can get a 300% bonus up to ₦1200000.

The bonus amount depends on your initial deposit and is immediately added to your account.

Details of the bonus:

Deposit and bonus offer

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Receive a 300% bonus up to ₦1200000 on your first deposit.

Eligibility

Minimum deposit required is ₦400.

The bonus is available for 30 days from the date of registration.

Wagering requirements

The bonus amount must be wagered 5 times in accumulator bets.

Accumulator bets must include at least 3 selections, with each selection having odds of 1.40 or higher.

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Additional details

A customer is entitled to only one bonus.

Must be 18+ to participate. Terms and conditions apply.

🔑 How to log in to your 1xBet account

Once you’ve completed your 1xBet registration, the next step is to log in to your account. The 1xBet login process is simple and gives you instant access to all betting markets and features.

Follow these steps:

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Visit the official 1xBet website or open the mobile app. Click the "Log In" button at the top-right corner of the screen. Enter your User ID, email, or phone number. Type in your password. Click "Log In" to access your account. (Optional) Select "Remember me" for quicker future access.

Forgot your password? Click "Forgot your password?" to recover your login details

💸 How to place a bet on 1xBet

Betting is quite easy, especially if you know how to do it.

For sports betting, all you have to do is go to the "Sports Betting" or "Live" section. In the list of events that appears, choose the one you are interested in. You will then see all the types of bets available on that event and the odds associated with them.

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Choose the option and the odds you like and click on 'Add your bet' or 'Add to bet slip'. From this step, you choose the type of bet: system or combined bet, the amount of your stake and you validate your bet.

When the bet is validated, the amount of your bet is deducted from your account.

To check the evolution of your game, you have the tab "Betting history" or "Recent bets" on which you can click. If you make a winning move, the winnings from your game will be added to your portfolio.

💱 How to deposit & withdraw funds on 1xBet

Depositing money into your 1xBet account is simple. After logging in, click the “Deposit” button at the top right corner of the page. You will see all available payment options.

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To make a deposit:

Choose your preferred payment method Enter the amount you want to deposit Confirm the payment

Your funds will appear in your account almost instantly, allowing you to start betting immediately. 1xBet ensures fast, secure, and convenient deposits at any time.

There are different withdrawal timeframes for 1xBet users, depending on the method you choose. Most 1xBet withdrawals are processed within 15 minutes.

However, depending on your bank or payment provider, there may be delays, and it may take up to 24–48 hours for funds to appear in your account.

Fastest withdrawal options:

E-wallets (Opay, WebMoney, Perfect Money, PalmPay)

Cryptocurrency

Instant bank transfers (selected banks)

💳 1xBet withdrawal rules & requirements

Before you request a withdrawal, make sure you meet these conditions:

Minimum withdrawal amount: ₦550 (varies slightly by payment method)

No maximum daily limit (subject to payment provider rules)

You must be a Nigerian resident and over 18

Your account must be verified with:

Valid ID (passport, driver’s licence)

Proof of address (utility bill, bank statement)

All details provided must match your bank or payment account information

If you have an active bonus, complete the wagering requirements before cashing out

Note that withdrawal limits apply to each payment method on 1xBet, so always check before making a withdrawal. Issues can occur if your account is not verified or if your payment method is not supported for the option you choose.

Following these rules is important, as failing to do so may cause delays in processing your withdrawal.

Check the table below for a summary of withdrawal options, processing times, and minimum amounts.

Category Options Fee Processing time Minimum withdrawal E-wallets WebMoney, OPay, Perfect Money, PalmPay, SticPay None 15 mins ₦550 Cash Nigerian cash withdrawal None 15 mins ₦550 Payment systems Payz, Payeer, Neteller None 15 mins ₦550 Internet banking Alat Bank, Titan Trust Bank + 5 more None 15 mins ₦550 Banking transfer ASO Savings, Ekondo Microfinance Bank, Parallex Bank None 15 mins ₦550 Cryptocurrency Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin + 40+ other cryptos None 15 mins ₦550

📤 Withdrawing 1xBet bonus funds

If you’ve claimed a 1xBet welcome bonus, you can cash out your winnings once you meet the wagering requirements.

Sports Bonus – 300% up to ₦780000

Casino Bonus – Up to ₦2550000+ 150 FS in Aviator

How to withdraw bonus money

Meet all wagering conditions (check bonus T&Cs).

Go to the Payments section.

Select your withdrawal method.

Enter the amount and submit the request.

Note: Make sure to check the bonus Terms & Conditions before requesting a withdrawal. Some bonuses may require additional verification or could be delayed if your documents are not fully approved.

If a bonus isn’t eligible for withdrawal, you’ll find that clearly stated in the Terms & Conditions.

✨ 1xBet review: Top features

1xBet offers a wide variety of betting options for Nigerian players. Whether you enjoy sports, casino games, or virtual action, you’ll find plenty of choices.

1xBet products & features Nigeria Live betting ✅ Cashout ✅ Mobile app ✅ Free prediction games ✅ Welcome bonus ✅ Ongoing promos ✅ Special markets ✅ E-sports ✅ Loyalty programs ✅

Live sports betting

1xBet excels in sports betting, covering over 60 sports, including football, basketball, tennis, and more.

Football enthusiasts can enjoy betting on major leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League.

The platform offers a wide range of betting markets, including Match Result (1X2), Both Teams to Score, Total Goals (O/U), and Asian Handicap. Live betting is also available, providing dynamic odds and the thrill of in-play betting.

Additionally, virtual sports are offered, simulating real events with RNG technology.

However, we did notice that their selection of more niche sports like padel or squash was a bit limited compared to some of their competitors like Nairabet and Paripesa. It’s not a huge issue, but it’s something to keep in mind if you’re looking to bet on some of the more obscure sports out there.

Competitive odds

In our experience, the odds on 1xBet are generally competitive. They seem to be particularly good for football bets, with consistently high odds (around 0.1 to 0.2 better) for popular leagues and competitions (La Liga, Premier League, etc).

Another thing we appreciated was that the odds are updated in real-time, so you always know you’re getting the most current prices.

Mini betting loan

1xBet has an “Advancebet” feature, which lets you place a bet even if you don’t have enough funds in your account. The platform will give you a small loan to place your bet and deduct it from your unsettled bets when they are finally settled.

This can help you in case you find some interesting live bets with irresistible odds, but you don’t have enough cash in your betting wallet to place bets. You can always use the feature to get a small loan for the bets.

1xBet welcome bonus, new and existing customer offers – AT A GLANCE

The headline offer for new Nigerian customers is a 300% first deposit bonus of up to ₦600,000.

The bonus tier is determined by deposit size, and smaller deposits unlock a 200% bonus, mid-range deposits qualify for 250%, and the top tier of 300% applies to larger qualifying deposits.

Using a valid 1xBet code during registration is essential to activate the offer.

Promotion Details Notes Sports Welcome Bonus 200%–300% first deposit, up to ₦600,000 Accumulator Bonus Up to 170% boost on multiples Min 3 selections at odds 1.40+ Accumulator battle Monthly accumulator competition for cash prizes Free to enter Lucky Friday Reload bonus every Friday Existing customers Birthday Bonus Bonus credited on your birthday Registered account holders1xBet app download required Free Bet for App Download Available on first mobile login

For the welcome bonus, you must deposit at least ₦1,700, and the bonus percentage increases with your deposit. It reaches 300% on deposits from ₦170,001, and it goes all the way up to ₦600,000.

The bonus is split into two equal parts:

50% must be wagered 5x on sports.

50% must be wagered 35x on 1xGames.

The casino bonus goes up to ₦2,550,000 plus 150 free spins. The offer is spread across four deposit stages, as it starts with a ₦4,400 minimum deposit.

Each stage gives you a new bonus amount, with the free spins tied exclusively to the Aviator game.

Deposit bonuses must be wagered 35x, while winnings from free spins carry a 25x wagering requirement, both within 7 days.

No-Risk Bet Offer

You can also take advantage of the 1xBet No-Risk Bet Offer.

How it works:

Place a pre-match or live single bet on the correct score of selected matches If your bet loses, receive a free bet equal to your stake, up to the maximum allowed amount Offer applies only to the first eligible bet per match Qualifying bets must be placed using real funds Free bets are credited as promo codes within 24 hours

Remember to opt in to offers via your Account Settings. Check the “My Account” section for full terms and conditions.

Join 1xBet Nigeria today and make the most of the no-risk bet offer!

🎉 1xBet top bonuses & promotions

One of the things that really sets 1xBet apart from other betting platforms is its selection of bonuses and promotions. After claiming the welcome bonus, you can continue with over 5 bonuses.

1xFreeBet

1xFreeBet gives you the chance to place a bet without risking any of your own money. If your bet wins, you keep the profits (minus the original stake). If it loses, you don’t lose anything.

FreeBets are awarded for various activities, like placing a certain number of bets in a week or betting on specific events. The value of the FreeBet varies, but they range from ₦500 to as much as ₦10,384.

Bonus for a series of losing bets

Do you know that if you hit a long losing streak, 1xBet can credit a cash bonus based on your stake size? Here’s how it works in simple terms:

You must place 20 losing bets in a row.

All bets must be placed within 30 days.

Each bet must be on a different sports event.

Minimum odds: up to 3.00.

To claim it, you must email info-en@1xbet-team.com with your account number and the subject “Series of losing bets” once all conditions are met.

Advance bet

Advancebet is one of 1xBet’s more useful promos, especially if you bet often. It lets you place new bets even when your account balance is almost empty, as long as you already have unsettled bets running.

In simple terms, 1xBet gives you a temporary betting credit based on the possible returns from your open bets.

You’ll see your available Advancebet amount directly on the bet slip. If it’s active, a button appears showing how much you can use.

Advancebet can only be used on live matches or on events starting within 48 hours. You can even place more than one Advancebet at the same time.

1xBet app bonus

This bonus rewards you for betting through the mobile app. Once you install the app and opt in, you need to place 10 bets of at least ₦1,724 each on sports using the app.

After those bets are settled, you receive a free bet equal to your average stake, capped at ₦17,239.

The free bet is credited automatically within 24 hours and must be used within 72 hours on an accumulator with 3+ selections at odds of 1.50 or higher.

This is a fair loyalty-style bonus; it doesn’t give free money upfront, but it does return value if you already bet regularly on mobile.

Accumulator of the Day

Accumulator of the Day is a simple promo where 1xBet selects several matches from the most popular sporting events and combines them into pre-built accumulators.

Instead of building your own slip, you just pick one of their suggested accumulators and place a bet. If it wins, your total odds are boosted by 10%, which can make a noticeable difference on multis.

Payments

1xBet supports a wide range of deposit and withdrawal methods, with over 80 options available. These include bank cards, e-wallets, mobile payments, and cryptocurrencies.

Popular methods include Visa, Mastercard, Verve, GTB USSD, and Palmpay.

Withdrawal times vary from instant to several hours, with cryptocurrency transactions being the fastest. The platform's extensive payment options ensure that users can easily manage their funds.

Method Type Deposit time Withdrawal time Fees Visa/Mastercard Card Instant 1-3 days None Palmpay Mobile Instant Instant None Bitcoin Crypto Instant Instant Low GTB USSD Bank Instant Few hours None

💵 Cash-out option

1xBet does offer a cash-out option, which allows you to settle your bet early for a guaranteed return, even if the event you’re betting on hasn’t finished yet.

We found this feature to be particularly useful for live bets, where the situation can change quickly and unpredictably.

🤝 1xBet maximum payout in Nigeria: How much can you win?

1xBet does not cap winnings by sport or market, but it does apply an overall maximum payout limit of ₦250,000,000 per bet slip. That means your potential win is calculated at settlement, and anything above that figure is capped.

Compared to most Nigerian bookmakers, this is well above average. Many local sites cap payouts far lower, often between ₦10,000,000 and ₦50,000,000, especially on accumulators or virtuals.

🎰 Casino products

1xBet's casino section is robust, featuring over 1,000 games. Players can enjoy a variety of slots, table games, and live casino experiences.

The live casino offers an immersive experience with real dealers in games like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. The casino also includes crash games and TV games, allowing for diverse gaming experiences beyond traditional sports betting.

New players can also boost their experience with the 1xBet Casino Welcome Bonus of up to ₦2,550,000 + 150 free spins in Aviator when registering with the promo code CASIGOAL, making it easier to explore the platform’s extensive game selection.

🎮 E-sport

1xBet has a strong presence in the eSports betting market, offering games such as CS: GO, Dota 2, League of Legends, and more.

The platform provides coverage of major eSports leagues and tournaments, with detailed performance statistics and multiple betting options like Over/Under, 1x2, and Correct Score. Most eSports matches can be livestreamed on the platform, enhancing the betting experience.

📱 1xBet app for Android & iPhone

The 1xBet mobile experience is one of the platform’s genuine strengths. Both Android and iOS apps are available; the interface is clean, and all sportsbook features – live streaming, cash out, Bet Builder, in-play are fully accessible on mobile.

The Android APK downloads directly from the official 1xBet.ng website. iOS users can find the app on the Nigerian App Store.

Biometric login is supported on both platforms, and push notifications for live events, cash-out prompts, and results are available on mobile only, a practical advantage over the browser experience.

Android/APK iOS Compatibility Android 5.0 and above iOS 11.0 and above Software Version Latest (updated 2025) Latest (App Store) File size ~29 MB (APK) ~40 MB Download link 1xBet.ng (official site) Apple App Store

1xBet does not offer a dedicated lite version as Bet9ja does, but the mobile site performs well on low-data connections. The app itself is lightweight (~29 MB) and optimised for mid-range devices and variable network conditions.

This is an important consideration for Nigerian users across different states and connectivity environments.

🗪 1xBet customer support: How to get help

1xBet offers comprehensive customer support available 24/7. Whether you're facing a technical issue, have questions about your account, or need help with a bet, support is always within reach.

Live Chat – Instant help, available directly on the website and mobile app

Email – Ideal for detailed queries (info-en@1xbet-team.com)

Callback Request – Submit a request and a support agent will call you back

Online Call (VoIP) – Make a direct call via the 1xBet app or website

Social Media – Reach out via platforms like X (Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook

Help Section (FAQ) – Basic guidance for common issues

⚖️ 1xBet review: Pros & cons

Pros:

60+ sports — widest range in Nigeria

Competitive odds on football, basketball, and eSports

80+ payment methods, including crypto

Full Android and iOS app support

HD live streaming across football and basketball & 1,000+ daily events with in-play betting

Cons:

Complex bonus wagering requirements

Some withdrawal delays reported by users

Interface can feel overwhelming for new bettors

Not federally listed on NLRC registry

Customer support quality inconsistent & lacks a dedicated Nigerian local focus

👍 Is 1xBet Nigeria legit?

1xBet’s licensing position in Nigeria is slightly nuanced and worth understanding clearly. The platform holds regional approval through the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA), permitting it to operate legally for Nigerian users.

However, it is not currently listed on the federal NLRC public registry. Internationally, 1xBet operates under a Curaçao licence.

For the vast majority of Nigerian bettors, the LSLGA approval is sufficient assurance of regulated operation, though users should be aware that this differs from the federal licensing that domestic operators like Bet9ja carry.

The platform uses SSL encryption and requires full KYC before withdrawals, in line with standard industry practice.

1xBet 🆚 other popular Nigerian bookmakers: How does it compare?

Your choice between 1xBet and other bookmakers really comes down to what you prioritise. If raw market depth, odds value, crypto payments, and eSports coverage are your criteria, 1xBet wins.

Have a look at the complete comparison, along with the pros and cons of all the other popular Nigerian bookmakers.

Bookmaker Pros Cons 1xBet 60+ sports; sharpest odds; crypto support; deepest in-play Complex bonus terms; some withdrawal delays; no federal NLRC licence Bet9ja Locally licensed (LSLB + NLRC); Cut1 feature; strong NPFL coverage Fewer payment options; no crypto; app design dated SportyBet Clean, fast modern app; quick payouts; simple interface Smaller market depth; fewer promotions Betano Strong live betting; 24/7 customer support; modern design Newer to Nigeria; smaller local coverage Betwinner Wide sports range; Betwinner promo code available; competitive odds Less established in Nigeria; UX complexity

If local football coverage, federal licensing, and a simpler bonus structure matter more, Bet9ja and SportyBet are stronger alternatives.

For bettors weighing up betting sites with welcome bonus options, 1xBet’s first deposit offer is the most generous in the market by a significant margin, as long as you understand the wagering requirements before depositing.

🌟 1xBet review: Overall rating

Feature Ranking Expert Review Sports Betting ★★★★⯪ 1,100+ football markets, strong live betting, and high limits. Payment options ★★★★⯪ 80+ methods, instant deposits, fast withdrawals. Bonuses ★★★★⯪ Huge bonuses, but rules require planning. Features ★★★★⯪ Bet Builder, Advancebet, cash out, and virtual sports. User Experience ★★★★☆ Powerful platform, slightly busy interface. Mobile Betting ★★★★★ Fast Android & iOS apps with biometric login. Casino ★★★★⯪ Top providers with 8,000+ games, live casino runs smoothly, good bet limits Customer Support ★★★★★ 24/7 live chat with consistent response times. Safety & Licensing ★★★★☆ Encrypted platform, strict verification checks, but not licensed by Nigeria’s NLRC. Overall Rating ★★★★⯪ One of the strongest all-round bookmakers in Nigeria.

1xBet review: 🏁 Final verdict

1xBet is very clear about one thing: betting is entertainment, not income. The platform blocks underage gambling, verifies player ages, and freezes accounts if documents are missing.

If betting starts to feel out of control, 1xBet provides real tools, not empty warnings. You can set deposit and stake limits, or activate self-exclusion for 1 month, 6 months, or 1 year.

Once enabled, the account stays locked until the period ends. Limits can also be adjusted, with changes taking effect after 24 hours.

The message is simple: bet with money you can afford to lose, don’t chase losses, and don’t play under pressure or emotion.

In other words, bet responsibly❗❗❗

1xBet review: ❓ FAQ

Is 1xBet legal in Nigeria?

Yes, 1xBet is fully licensed by Nigeria’s National Lottery Regulatory Commission, making it a legal and trustworthy option for Nigerian bettors.

How do I log into my 1xBet account?

To log into your 1xBet account, visit the 1xBet website or open the mobile app, enter your registered email or phone number and password, then click on the login button.

What is 1xBet’s customer care number in Nigeria?

1xBet’s customer care number in Nigeria is +2348000077777.

What is the maximum winning amount on 1xBet in Nigeria?

The maximum winning amount you can win on 1xBet in Nigeria is ₦250,000,000 per bet slip. However, from our research, this depends on what type of bet you play.

How long do 1xBet withdrawals take in Nigeria?

Bank transfer withdrawals can take up to 7 working days. OPay, PalmPay, and crypto withdrawals are faster — typically 12–24 hours for e-wallets and minutes to hours for crypto.

Complete KYC verification before your first withdrawal to avoid holds.

Does 1xBet Nigeria offer bonuses for new users?

Yes. The platform offers a welcome bonus of up to ₦600,000 to new users who make their first deposit. Half of this bonus can be wagered on sports events, while the other half can be wagered on 1xGames.

How does the 1xBet welcome bonus work?

New Nigerian customers receive a first deposit bonus of 200%–300% based on deposit size, up to ₦600,000. Sports wagering requirements are x5 (200% bonus) or x10 (250%/300%) on accumulators with a minimum of 3 selections at odds of 1.40+. Valid for 30 days.

What sports can I bet on with 1xBet Nigeria?

Over 60 sports are covered, including football, basketball, tennis, boxing, cricket, eSports (CS: GO, Dota 2, LoL, Valorant), virtual sports, rugby, handball, and more niche disciplines.

Does 1xBet Nigeria accept cryptocurrency?

Yes. 1xBet is one of the leading crypto betting sites in Nigeria, accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT (TRC-20), BNB, Dogecoin, and several other cryptocurrencies for both deposits and withdrawals.

Is the 1xBet app available for download?

Yes, the 1xBet app is available for download on both iOS and Android devices, providing users with a convenient way to access all the platform's features.

How long does 1xBet registration take?

New users can complete the registration process in about two minutes on both mobile and desktop

Can I trust 1xBet?