‘We lack communication on the press’ - Mbappe blames tactical failures for France's defeat to Spain

Kylian Mbappe has publicly questioned Didier Deschamps' tactical decisions following France's loss to Spain in the World Cup semi-final.

France's hopes of reaching a third consecutive World Cup final were dashed in Texas as a clinical Spanish side controlled the match from the outset.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mikel Oyarzabal gave the Spanish side the lead in the first half after Yamal was brought down in the box by Digne. Pedro Porro went on to seal the game in the second half, giving the French team no chance for a comeback.

Mbappe, a standout player throughout the tournament, was visibly frustrated as his team struggled to make an impact.

Mbappe blames tactical setup

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the final whistle, the superstar forward pointed to the tactical setup as a key reason for their downfall, highlighting how Spain's midfielders were given too much freedom.

The French captain expressed his frustration after the match in Arlington, suggesting that a flawed pressing game and poor communication allowed Spain's midfield to dominate the contest.

Kylian Mbappe was kept quiet by the Spanish defence | IMAGO

"We were three against two in midfield, and against Spain, that's hard," Mbappe stated. "Fabian [Ruiz] and Rodri had plenty of time to play.

“There was a lack of communication in the press. I think we should have done man-to-man press and forced them to run with us."

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Mbappe was critical of the team's strategy, he also acknowledged France's own technical shortcomings.

"We didn't play the game we wanted, technically, tactically," Mbappe admitted. "When you don't do what you have to do in a World Cup semifinal, you don't win.

Didier Deschamps, France head coach || imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our plan was to press them high so they could not install their rhythm... We didn't manage to do it. We were too sloppy technically."