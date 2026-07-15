'He will destroy them' – Rooney sends a warning to Argentina

Rooney has backed Harry Kane to be the difference-maker against Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final.

England legend Wayne Rooney believes Harry Kane will prove too much for Argentina's defence when the Three Lions face the reigning world champions in a blockbuster 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final.

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The former Manchester United striker backed England's captain to dominate the contest, insisting Kane possesses the qualities needed to lead his country into Sunday's final against Spain.

What Rooney said

Speaking on the BBC's The Wayne Rooney Show, Rooney expressed complete confidence in the Bayern Munich forward's ability to expose Argentina's backline.

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He said, "If Harry Kane is on it, they won't be able to deal with Harry Kane. He will absolutely destroy those two centre-backs."

Kane is expected to come up against Argentina's formidable central defensive pairing of Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez, both known for their aggressive style and composure on the ball.

Romero, who previously played alongside Kane at Tottenham Hotspur, is familiar with the England captain's strengths, while Martinez has established himself as one of the Premier League's top defenders with Manchester United.

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Despite their quality, Rooney believes Kane's movement and intelligence will create problems throughout the match.

"If Harry's dragging them into positions where they feel a bit exposed... then it's just about the timing of the pass and the timing of the run in behind them," Rooney explained.

The former England skipper described Kane as the type of striker defenders dread facing because of his ability to drop deep, create space and punish opponents with clinical finishing.

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