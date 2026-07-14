England vs Argentina 2026 World Cup semifinal preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: One step closer to bringing it home

England and Argentina will clash in Wednesday's second World Cup semi-final, with the old foes set to meet in Atlanta.

Both sides have navigated the knockout bracket to reach the last four, and whoever prevails here earns a shot at the title.

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For England, it is a chance to reach a first World Cup final since 1966; for Argentina, the reigning champions, it is an opportunity to defend their crown and complete back-to-back titles.

England vs Argentina match preview

A classic World Cup rivalry will write its next chapter in Atlanta, as England and Argentina clash for a sixth time in this competition with a place in the final on the line.

Continuing along a path laid by former boss Gareth Southgate, England have just reached their fourth major semi-final since 2018, which is as many as they had made throughout their prior football history.

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England’s route to the World Cup 2026 semi-final has been built on the goals of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, who have each scored six times in this tournament.

While it hasn’t been smooth sailing, Thomas Tuchel’s side have shown that they can grind out results when needed, most recently battling from behind to beat Norway 2-1 after extra time in the last eight.

England certainly rode their luck against the Nordic dark horses, but they are now just one win away from meeting either France or Spain in the final.

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The Three Lions are now on a four-game winning streak – having scored at least twice each time – and Tuchel is now bidding to become the first foreign manager in 48 years to reach the World Cup final.

Still, defensive vulnerabilities have remained, and Tuchel was far from satisfied with his team on Saturday evening, so they may have to step up a gear or two against an Argentina side that have scored the most goals in the tournament (17).

The defending champions Argentina have won all six games at this World Cup – and their last 12 at the finals overall – but have had to dig deep to navigate the knockout rounds.

La Albiceleste first extricated themselves from a sticky situation against World Cup debutants Cape Verde, then managed to dig their way out of an even deeper hole against last-16 opponents Egypt.

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They then saw a second consecutive game marred by refereeing controversy as they needed extra time to see off ten-man Switzerland 3-1 in the quarter-finals.

That was Argentina's 13th straight victory since last September, and they now stand just two more from a fourth taste of global glory.

Already a national hero, Scaloni could also soon become just the seventh man to manage in two World Cup finals, following in the footsteps of countryman Carlos Bilardo.

However, the reigning champions are not travelling especially well by their own standards, and their overall form in this World Cup has shown occasional vulnerability against organised sides.

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England will see in that a genuine opportunity.

England vs Argentina head-to-head

England and Argentina have met fifteen times in total, with this tie representing their sixth World Cup clash and Argentina’s sixth semi-final; the South American giants have never failed to progress from this stage.

The fixture carries one of the sport’s most loaded historical narratives, shaped above all by the 1986 quarter-final in Mexico City, where Argentina won 2-1 thanks to Diego Maradona’s two goals, including the infamous “Hand of God” effort and his individually celebrated second.

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However, England have lost just two of 14 games between the nations to date, winning the most recent meeting with goals from Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney in November 2005.

England vs Argentina bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Match to end in a draw in 90 mins 3.06 Medium BTTS Both teams to score – Yes 1.95 High Player prop Jude Bellingham anytime goalscorer 4.00 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

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Match to end in a draw in 90 mins

According to statistics, 30% of the last ten World Cup semi-finals across the last five tournaments have required extra time.

Everything about Wednesday’s game suggests this could be the fourth in 11 matches.

Argentina went the distance in two of three knockout rounds, needing 120 minutes to defeat both Cape Verde and Switzerland. Meanwhile, England were forced into extra time by Norway on Saturday.

Neither side have won a knockout game by more than a one-goal margin, which suggests a very keenly fought encounter. With just three days of recovery apiece and a place at the World Cup Final at stake, we expect both sides to adopt a cautious approach.

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At a 33% probability, the stalemate after 90 minutes feels like a solid starting point.

Both teams to score – Yes

This game involves a player who is the joint-top scorer at this tournament, along with two other players in strong attacking form.

Lionel Messi has scored eight goals in six matches, while Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane have six and four goals apiece. Therefore, clean sheets are unlikely for both sides in Atlanta.

England’s defence is certainly concerning. They’ve now conceded in five of their six games, failing to keep a clean sheet in their last three matches.

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Argentina have also been vulnerable to swift, incisive counter-attacks, as Egypt twice proved. They’ve now conceded six goals in their last four matches.

The betting markets suggest a 51.28% probability that both teams will score. This hugely undervalues the potency of both forward lines and the ongoing defensive frailties of each team.

Jude Bellingham anytime goalscorer

Jude Bellingham is arguably England’s hottest property at this summer’s finals. He’s scored twice in back-to-back World Cup knockout games against Mexico and Norway.

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In doing so, he became the first player since Diego Maradona in 1986 to achieve this feat.

Jude Bellingham scored a brace against Norway | IMAGO

So long as Declan Rice is fit, Bellingham will likely have a free role with licence to arrive late in the box.

This makes him one of England’s most reliable routes to goal, especially with Argentina’s midfield leggy after 240 minutes.

He has scored six goals in as many games so far at this tournament, yet the betting markets suggest he has only a 28.57% chance of scoring anytime on Wednesday evening.

This is the most obvious value bet from our trio of England vs Argentina predictions this week.

England vs Argentina team news

England's right-back problems rumble on, as Jarell Quansah is still suspended while injury-prone Reece James may not be risked from the start.

So, either Djed Spence will return to the lineup, or Ezri Konsa could continue to fill in, with John Stones partnering Marc Guehi in the centre.

Jordan Henderson's wrist injury in Mexico City required surgery and rules him out, so Tuchel will hope Declan Rice can recover from an illness that so clearly affected him against Norway.

Up front, Harry Kane is all set to earn his 121st cap, surpassing Wayne Rooney for the most of any English outfield player; goalkeeper Peter Shilton holds the overall record with 125.

The Three Lions' leading light at this tournament, Bellingham has scored twice in back-to-back games, joining his captain on six goals so far.

Both are vying to win an epic Golden Boot race, jointly led by Messi (eight), who has also missed twice from the spot, and Kylian Mbappé.

With his assist against Switzerland, Argentina's main man has now hit double figures for goal contributions at both of the last two World Cups.

Either Julián Álvarez or Lautaro Martínez – both of whom scored in extra time at the weekend – will partner Messi, giving Scaloni a tough call to make.

Though Thiago Almada impressed after arriving from the bench, Leandro Paredes offers more defensive cover in midfield, so it may even be an unchanged XI.

England vs Argentina predicted lineups

England predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Pickford; Konsa, Stones, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Argentina predicted XI (4-4-2)

E. Martínez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martínez, Tagliafico; Paredes; De Paul, Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi, Álvarez

England vs Argentina prediction

Since losing their opener at Qatar 2022, Argentina are unbeaten in 12 World Cup matches - scoring at least twice each time - so stopping such an irresistible force will prove England's toughest test yet.

However, recent matches have provided the blueprint for getting at the world champions; sit back, absorb pressure and hit on the counterattack.

They’ve escaped by the skin of their teeth in two of their last three matches against weaker opposition, and against a stronger English side with more lethal attackers, we see their luck finally running out.