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‘Once again we had to suffer’ – Messi issues rallying cry ahead of England showdown

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 14:05 - 12 July 2026
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Messi issues rallying cry ahead of England showdown
Lionel Messi praised Argentina's resilience after they overcame a stubborn 10-man Switzerland in a dramatic World Cup quarter-final, setting the stage for a historic semi-final clash against England in Atlanta.
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The reigning world champions were pushed to their limits in Kansas City, needing extra time to secure a 3-1 victory against a determined Swiss side. 

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Despite their opponents being a man down, Argentina had to rely on their renowned fighting spirit to avoid a stunning upset and book their place in the last four.

The hard-earned win sets up a tantalising semi-final clash against Thomas Tuchel's England, which will be the first time Messi will be facing England.

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Messi’s message after Argentina’s victory

The match in Atlanta will mark Messi's third appearance in a World Cup semi-final. Having guided his country to the title in 2022, the Inter Miami forward is now just one victory away from another final, but a formidable England side stands in his way.

After the match, Messi acknowledged the difficulty of the encounter. "I feel very happy about the victory, a very hard-fought win," the captain stated.

Messi scores for Argentina || Imago
Messi scores for Argentina || Imago

"We knew it was going to be a very intense match. It was important for us to take this step to have a more relaxed week before what's coming."

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Following the on-field celebrations, Messi took to Instagram to share a message with his millions of followers. 

He posted several photos from the match, highlighting the mental fortitude of Lionel Scaloni’s squad as they chase a second consecutive world title.

Messi in action for Argentina || imago
Messi in action for Argentina || imago

"Once again we had to suffer, but this team never stops believing," Messi wrote. "We are once again among the four best in the world!!! Let's go!!!" 

The post captured the siege mentality that has become a hallmark of this Argentine team, known for its ability to grind out results.

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With the historic rivalry between the two nations set to be renewed, the world will be watching to see if the 39-year-old superstar can deliver another masterclass to dash England's World Cup dreams.

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