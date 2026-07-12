'He can be a weakness' – Rooney's honest verdict on Messi

Manchester United legend says Lionel Messi can be a defensive weakness for Argentina.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes Lionel Messi remains Argentina's biggest match-winner but says the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner can also present a defensive weakness for the reigning world champions.

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Rooney shared his assessment while working as a pundit ahead of a potential 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final between England and Argentina, outlining how the Three Lions could limit Messi's influence.

Rooney highlights Messi's defensive role

According to Rooney, Messi's limited defensive contribution could create opportunities for England if they manage possession effectively.

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While acknowledging the Argentine captain's extraordinary quality, the former England striker noted that Messi rarely tracks back when his team loses the ball.

He said, "He can be a weakness defensively for Argentina. He doesn't run back, but he has big moments."

Rooney praised Messi's football intelligence, describing his decision-making as one of the qualities that continues to separate him from other players.

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The former Manchester United captain explained that Messi does not need to dominate possession throughout a match to make a decisive impact.

He added, "He has big moments and moments of quality. The thing with Messi is his decision-making – he comes to life in moments of the game and he makes the right decision."

Rooney insisted that defending against Messi is not solely the responsibility of one player.

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Instead, he said success depends on organisation, concentration, and constant communication across the team.