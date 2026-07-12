World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview
Advertisement

‘We didn't get much help from the referee’ - Norway players lament calls from match officials

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 13:57 - 12 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Norway players lament calls from match officials
Norwegian players have expressed their frustration after the quarter-final loss, stating that some of the referee's calls "were a bit bitter" as their team lamented their exit from the tournament.
Advertisement

England fought back from a deficit to defeat Norway 2-1 after extra time and advance to the World Cup semi-finals.

Advertisement

Despite being the underdogs, Norway seized an unexpected lead when a cross from Schjelderup deflected in off the post. 

However, England mounted a comeback, with Jude Bellingham scoring twice, including the decisive goal in extra time.

Advertisement

Reaction from Norwegian players

Bellingham's first goal, which levelled the score late in the first half, became a major point of contention. 

The Norwegian team alleged that the ball struck an overhead camera cable before the goal, which, under FIFA rules, should have resulted in a stoppage of play. 

Odegaard looking frustrated || imago
Odegaard looking frustrated || imago

FIFA has since dismissed these claims, stating there was no contact. Further compounding Norway's frustrations, a second-half goal by Torbjorn Heggem was disallowed after Erling Haaland was penalised for a foul in the build-up. 

Advertisement

These key decisions left a sour taste for the Norwegian side. "Unfortunately, the margins were against us, the odds were against us," Schjelderup said. 

Norwegian players after the loss || imago
Norwegian players after the loss || imago

"Some decisions by the referee were a bit bitter. If we lost fairly, it would have been a bit different."

Playmaker Martin Odegaard, one of Norway's standout performers, echoed his teammate's sentiments. "We didn't get much help from the referee," he commented. "The margins went against us, and we had a bit of bad luck."

When asked about the controversial lead-up to Bellingham's equaliser, Odegaard added, "I didn't see it myself. Margins were not in our favour today with some of the decisions. Maybe you need that in games like this."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Argentina climb into top two ahead of
2026 FIFA World Cup
12.07.2026
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Argentina climb into top two ahead of
Messi issues rallying cry ahead of England showdown
2026 FIFA World Cup
12.07.2026
‘Once again we had to suffer’ – Messi issues rallying cry ahead of England showdown
Norway players lament calls from match officials
2026 FIFA World Cup
12.07.2026
‘We didn't get much help from the referee’ - Norway players lament calls from match officials
Messi moves two goals clear in Golden Boot race after stunning strike against Jordan
2026 FIFA World Cup
12.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup Day 30 recap: England vs Argentina is set as Messi remains stuck with Mbappe
Tuchel reveals reason for substituting Rice at half time
2026 FIFA World Cup
12.07.2026
‘I made the decision’ - Tuchel reveals reason for substituting Rice at half time
Xhaka claims Switzerland are prepared for Messi’s Argentina
2026 FIFA World Cup
12.07.2026
'He can be a weakness' – Rooney's honest verdict on Messi