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‘He gets a bit too much criticism’ - Haaland backs Bellingham tips England for World Cup glory

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 13:35 - 12 July 2026
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Haaland backs Bellingham and England for World Cup glory
Erling Haaland has thrown his support behind England to win the World Cup, praising his close friend Jude Bellingham for his match-winning display and hitting back at what he calls "too much criticism" of the midfielder.
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Haaland and Bellingham, former teammates and good friends from their time at Borussia Dortmund, shared the pitch in a competitive World Cup fixture. 

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While the prolific Manchester City forward was kept off the scoresheet for the first time in the tournament, Bellingham stepped up, scoring both goals to secure a comeback victory for England.

The win saw England through to the semi-final of the World Cup and set up a clash with Argentina in Atlanta.

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Haaland hails Bellingham

The Norwegian striker even revealed his childhood affinity for the Three Lions, admitting he owned an England shirt before he had one for his home country.

The two stars were seen interacting warmly before, during, and after the match, culminating in an embrace at the final whistle.

Bellingham scores for England || imago
Bellingham scores for England || imago

"We had so much fun together. I’m not surprised that he scored two goals and performed the way he does."

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Haaland, 25, believes Bellingham's two-goal performance was the ideal answer to any questions about his scoring record.

"Jude is a good friend. We had two good years together in Dortmund, we keep in touch, and he’s such a good guy," Haaland said

Norway star Erling Haaland || Imago
Noway star Erling Haaland || Imago

“He doesn’t deserve that because he’s one of the best in the world, and he’s a midfielder who still scores goals, and he still managed to dribble past every single player on the field."

Despite the exit, Haaland expressed pride in his team's journey. "I hope it has created togetherness in the country. We should be proud. 

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“The performances are one thing, beating Brazil is one thing, but the way we put Norway on the map... is the one thing that touches me the most."

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