‘We’re going to put him to bed’ - Joe Cole backs England to end Messi’s World Cup

Former England star Joe Cole has boldly predicted that the Three Lions will neutralise Lionel Messi and defeat Argentina in their upcoming World Cup semi-final showdown in Atlanta.

England secured their spot in a fourth World Cup semi-final with a 2-1 victory over Norway, thanks to a brace from Jude Bellingham.

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While for Argentina, the journey was more arduous. They required extra time to see off a tenacious 10-man Switzerland, with goals from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez finally breaking the deadlock.

Notably, it was the first match of the tournament in which Messi failed to score, though he remains the joint-top scorer with eight goals, level with France's Kylian Mbappe.

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Joe Cole claims England will eliminate Argentina

Despite the challenge of facing the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, Cole is convinced that England's pace and power will be decisive.

Speaking on "The Rest is Football" podcast, the ex-Chelsea winger expressed unwavering confidence in Thomas Tuchel's squad.

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole || Imago

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"We will have to put Lionel Messi to bed," Cole declared on the podcast. "We’re going to put him to bed."

When challenged by fellow pundit Micah Richards, Cole doubled down on his claim. "We are, 100 per cent," he insisted.

England players celebrating || Imago

"I’m saying it now, England are going to the World Cup final. We’ve got too much pace for Argentina and we’re going to beat them. I feel it in my bones!"

The Argentine captain himself is looking forward to the clash, which will mark his first-ever appearance against the Three Lions.

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Lionel Messi of Argentina || imago

"Playing against England is special because they are a powerhouse, and matches against powerhouses are always special," Messi commented.

"Personally, it's the first time I'm going to play against them. I've played against everyone except England, so it will be nice for that reason too."