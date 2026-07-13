'We're Ready' – Super Falcons star makes bold WAFCON promise

Rasheedat Ajibade has declared Nigeria's readiness for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Super Falcons forward Rasheedat Ajibade has expressed confidence in Nigeria's readiness for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), declaring that the team is fully committed to defending its continental crown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Super Falcons head into the tournament determined to extend their dominance in African women's football by winning a record 11th WAFCON crown.

The Paris Saint-Germain Féminines star shared an inspiring message on social media as preparations intensify for Africa's biggest women's football tournament.

Ajibade sends rallying message

Advertisement

Advertisement

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Ajibade reaffirmed her pride in representing Nigeria and promised that the Super Falcons would give everything for the country throughout the competition.

"WAFCON ready. 🇳🇬🏆 Honoured to represent my country once again. As a team, we are ready to give everything we've got for the badge, for our fans, and for Nigeria. All for His glory! 🙏🏾"

WAFCON ready. 🇳🇬🏆



Honoured to represent my country once again 🙌🏽



As a team, we are ready to give everything we’ve got for the badge, for our fans, and for Nigeria.



All for His glory!🙏🏾#TheGirlWithTheBlueHair #AllForHisGlory #superfalcons pic.twitter.com/iLlVCoZuHn — Rasheedat Ajibade OON, OLY (@Rasheedat08) July 13, 2026

Nigeria chasing another continental crown

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Super Falcons head into the tournament determined to reinforce their status as Africa's most successful women's national team.

Super Falcons players || Imago

Nigeria has dominated the Women's Africa Cup of Nations over the years and will once again be among the favourites to lift the trophy.