Super Falcons begin mission for another African title

Super Falcons began their 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations preparations with a training camp in Casablanca, Morocco.

Nigeria's Super Falcons have officially opened their training camp in Casablanca, Morocco, as preparations begin for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

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The team's camp commenced on Monday, with all invited players expected to arrive as the ten-time African champions intensify preparations for another continental title challenge.

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The invited players are expected to report to the team's Casablanca base, where the coaching crew will begin tactical sessions, fitness drills and team-building activities ahead of the tournament.

The training camp will provide the technical team with an opportunity to assess player fitness and finalise preparations before the competition gets underway.

Casablanca camp to prepare team for Rabat

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The Super Falcons will remain in Casablanca for the initial phase of their preparations before travelling to Rabat, where they will play all their Group C matches.

The coaching staff will use the camp to fine-tune tactics and build cohesion as Nigeria targets another successful outing on the continental stage.

Nigeria has been placed in Group C alongside Zambia, Egypt, and tournament debutants Malawi.

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The Super Falcons will begin their campaign against Malawi at the Al Madina Stadium in Rabat on Tuesday, August 28.

Their second fixture will see them face the highly rated Copper Queens of Zambia at the same venue on Saturday, August 31.

Super Falcons are now ranked 36th in the world . Image: Pooja X

Nigeria will conclude the group stage against Egypt at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday, September 4.

The Super Falcons head into the tournament determined to extend their dominance in African women's football by winning a record 11th WAFCON crown.

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Beyond continental glory, the 2026 WAFCON carries additional significance as it serves as the African qualification tournament for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.