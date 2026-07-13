Advertisement

Super Falcons begin mission for another African title

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:13 - 13 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Super Falcons players || Imago
Super Falcons players || Imago
Super Falcons began their 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations preparations with a training camp in Casablanca, Morocco.
Advertisement

Nigeria's Super Falcons have officially opened their training camp in Casablanca, Morocco, as preparations begin for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Advertisement

The team's camp commenced on Monday, with all invited players expected to arrive as the ten-time African champions intensify preparations for another continental title challenge.

Madugu unveils 25-Player squad

Head coach Justine Madugu announced a 25-player squad for Nigeria's WAFCON campaign.

Advertisement

The invited players are expected to report to the team's Casablanca base, where the coaching crew will begin tactical sessions, fitness drills and team-building activities ahead of the tournament.

The training camp will provide the technical team with an opportunity to assess player fitness and finalise preparations before the competition gets underway.

Casablanca camp to prepare team for Rabat

Advertisement

The Super Falcons will remain in Casablanca for the initial phase of their preparations before travelling to Rabat, where they will play all their Group C matches.

The coaching staff will use the camp to fine-tune tactics and build cohesion as Nigeria targets another successful outing on the continental stage.

Nigeria has been placed in Group C alongside Zambia, Egypt, and tournament debutants Malawi.

Advertisement

The Super Falcons will begin their campaign against Malawi at the Al Madina Stadium in Rabat on Tuesday, August 28.

Their second fixture will see them face the highly rated Copper Queens of Zambia at the same venue on Saturday, August 31.

Super Falcons players against Benin in Abeokkuta. Image: Pooja X
Super Falcons are now ranked 36th in the world . Image: Pooja X

Nigeria will conclude the group stage against Egypt at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday, September 4.

The Super Falcons head into the tournament determined to extend their dominance in African women's football by winning a record 11th WAFCON crown.

Advertisement

Beyond continental glory, the 2026 WAFCON carries additional significance as it serves as the African qualification tournament for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

The top four teams at the tournament will automatically qualify for the global showpiece, making every match crucial.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
2026 FIFA World Cup: Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi makes France vs Spain prediction
2026 FIFA World Cup
13.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi makes France vs Spain prediction
'Nobody took responsibility' - Nigerians attack Gusau's NFF as Italy's football chiefs resign over World Cup disgrace
Football
13.07.2026
'Nobody took responsibility' - Nigerians attack Gusau's NFF as Italy's football chiefs resign over World Cup disgrace
Bet of the Day: Today’s Elite Betting Tips From Football Experts
Bet Of The Day
13.07.2026
Bet of the Day: Today’s Elite Betting Tips From Football Experts
Lamine Yamal talked a big game about France fearing Spain
2026 FIFA World Cup
13.07.2026
Lamine Yamal talked a big game about France fearing Spain — here's why Les Bleus have nothing to fear
Super Falcons players || Imago
Super Falcons
13.07.2026
Super Falcons begin mission for another African title
2026 FIFA World Cup: Barcelona president announces decision on Raphinha's future
Football
12.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Barcelona president announces decision on Raphinha's future