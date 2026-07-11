'Naija no dey carry last' - Plumptre sends heartfelt message to Super Falcons

Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre will miss WAFCON 2026 because of injury.

Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre has expressed her disappointment after missing Nigeria's squad for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) due to an injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ashleigh Plumptre celebrates Nigeria's goal against Benin Republic. (Photo Credit: Falcons/X)

The versatile defender was left out of head coach Justine Madugu's 25-player squad announced on Friday after failing to recover from a foot injury she suffered in March while representing Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad Ladies.

'The body is asking for more time' - Ashleigh Plumptre

Reacting to the news on her X account, the 28-year-old admitted it was painful to miss the continental showpiece but stressed the importance of allowing herself enough time to recover fully.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The body is asking for more time and I'm listening. Sad to be missing this WAFCON yet hopeful in the prospect of getting to fight alongside these women again with the support of Nigerians everywhere when the body is ready to compete again," Plumptre wrote.

Despite her absence, Plumptre urged Nigerians to continue supporting the Super Falcons as they prepare to defend their African title in Morocco.

She appealed to fans to stand firmly behind the team throughout the competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ashleigh Plumptre was not included in the Best XI.

"So, in the meantime, back these women, back them on their quest for victory once more. Go easy on them, they need you. I am with you, ladies. Naija no dey carry last,” she added.

The body is asking for more time and I’m listening ❤️‍🩹

Sad to be missing this WAFCON yet hopeful in the prospect of getting to fight alongside these women again with the support of Nigerians everywhere when the body is ready to compete again.

So, in the meantime, back these… pic.twitter.com/vscfu813PO — Ashleigh Plumptre OON (@ashplumptre) July 10, 2026

Plumptre has become one of the Super Falcons' most reliable defenders since making her debut for Nigeria.

Advertisement

Advertisement