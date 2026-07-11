Advertisement

'Naija no dey carry last' - Plumptre sends heartfelt message to Super Falcons

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 10:51 - 11 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre will miss WAFCON 2026 because of injury.
Advertisement

Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre has expressed her disappointment after missing Nigeria's squad for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) due to an injury.

Advertisement
Ashleigh Plumptre celebrates Nigeria's goal against Benin Republic. (Photo Credit: Falcons/X)

The versatile defender was left out of head coach Justine Madugu's 25-player squad announced on Friday after failing to recover from a foot injury she suffered in March while representing Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad Ladies.

'The body is asking for more time' - Ashleigh Plumptre

Reacting to the news on her X account, the 28-year-old admitted it was painful to miss the continental showpiece but stressed the importance of allowing herself enough time to recover fully.

Advertisement

"The body is asking for more time and I'm listening. Sad to be missing this WAFCON yet hopeful in the prospect of getting to fight alongside these women again with the support of Nigerians everywhere when the body is ready to compete again," Plumptre wrote.

Despite her absence, Plumptre urged Nigerians to continue supporting the Super Falcons as they prepare to defend their African title in Morocco.

She appealed to fans to stand firmly behind the team throughout the competition.

Advertisement
Ashleigh Plumptre was not included in the Best XI.

"So, in the meantime, back these women, back them on their quest for victory once more. Go easy on them, they need you. I am with you, ladies. Naija no dey carry last,” she added.

Plumptre has become one of the Super Falcons' most reliable defenders since making her debut for Nigeria.

Advertisement

The Super Falcons will head into the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations looking to retain their status as Africa's most successful women's national team.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Don’t sign World Cup stars - Ferguson warns Carrick against 'trap' in Manchester United transfer hunt
2026 FIFA World Cup
11.07.2026
Don’t sign World Cup stars - Ferguson warns Carrick against 'trap' in Manchester United transfer hunt
Courtois explains injury after Lammens’ error
2026 FIFA World Cup
11.07.2026
‘I could have stayed in goal’: Courtois explains injury after Lammens’ error led to Spain's late winner
Mane announces international retirement
2026 FIFA World Cup
11.07.2026
'I gave my best’ - Mane announces international retirement after World Cup exit
Benjamin Fredrick pens 4-year deal with Brentford.
Premier League
11.07.2026
Proud Nigeria international reveals his ambition after signing four-year Brentford deal
Lamine Yamal confident Spain will defeat France
2026 FIFA World Cup
11.07.2026
‘We're not afraid’ - Lamine Yamal confident Spain will defeat France in semi final
Man United pull out of Ederson deal
Premier League
11.07.2026
Man United pull out of Ederson deal after club-to-club agreement already in place