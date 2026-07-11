Super Eagles: Akor Adams' N25.2 billion transfer from Sevilla to Venezia stuns Nigerians

Nigerian fans left baffled as striker set for Serie A switch following relegation battle heroics.

Serie A new boys Venezia are set to complete the transfer of Super Eagles striker Akor Adams from Sevilla, as reported by Pulse Sports and the move has left plenty of Nigerian fans struggling to make sense of it.

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Venezia's sporting director, Filippo Antonelli, travelled to Spain for direct negotiations with Sevilla's management, arriving in Seville on Thursday morning in a decisive push to get the deal for the 26-year-old forward over the line before the start of the new season.

The move follows transfer expert Fabrizio Romano's report that Venezia have agreed a deal to sign Adams from Sevilla, with a €16million package in place for the striker to make the switch and that the Nigerian has already accepted the move.

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Akor Adams shocks Nigerians

News of the transfer has triggered a wave of frustration and confusion among Nigerian football fans, many of whom feel Adams is taking a significant step down by swapping a club of Sevilla's stature for newly promoted Venezia.

Akor Adams impressed in his debut season with LaLiga giants Sevilla | IMAGO

'Leaving Sevilla for Venezia. Short of words,' one fan wrote, summing up the general mood of disbelief.

Others took aim at the wider pattern of Nigerian players ending up in what they see as underwhelming moves.

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🚨🇮🇹 Serie A side Venezia have agreed deal to sign Akor Adams from Sevilla, as ABC reported.



€16m deal done for the striker to join from Sevilla, the Nigerian has accepted. 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/tfHtPqWBDm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2026

'Are Nigerian players cursed with bad agents or what, because what is this move?' one fan asked. 'Why didn't he at least look for a decent team in a top league? This move is a no-no for me.'

Some fans, however, were more sympathetic to Adams' situation, suggesting financial security rather than ambition may be driving the decision.

Akor Adams || Imago

'I don't think he has stellar ambitions,' one supporter wrote. 'Man is probably the breadwinner of his entire lineage… He just wants to survive.'

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There was also frustration directed at Sevilla themselves, with fans pointing to Adams' contribution in helping the club avoid relegation as reason enough to have kept hold of him.

Are Nigerian players cursed with bad agents or what because what is this move?



Why didn't he at least look for a descent team in a top league?



This move is a no no for me https://t.co/RaIP27jXsA — Pamela Taiye Ilekhuoba (@pamelamodella) July 11, 2026

'He saved them from relegation and they still sold him,' one fan wrote.

Not everyone was familiar with his next destination, either, with one fan simply asking: 'What do you mean by Venezia?'

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