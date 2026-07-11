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'I gave my best’ - Mane announces international retirement after World Cup exit

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:15 - 11 July 2026
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Mane announces international retirement
Senegalese football legend Sadio Mane has confirmed his retirement from the national team following their elimination from the World Cup.
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Mane's time with the national team is widely regarded as the most successful period in Senegal's football history. 

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He was instrumental in securing two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) titles, although the second was later stripped following a protest during the 2025 final.

The 34-year-old forward concludes a decorated 14-year career with the Lions of Teranga, amassing 130 caps and leading his country to continental success.

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Mane retires from the Senegalese team

Mane announced through Senegalese publication Le Quotidien, just days after Senegal's narrow 3-2 loss to Belgium in the World Cup's round of 16. 

In a farewell letter from Dakar, Mane humbly apologised to the Senegalese people for any disappointments during his tenure with the national team. 

"Know that I sacrificed everything for this flag," Mane stated in his official release. "I gave my best, and I always fought fiercely for our country."

He also extended his gratitude to the fans, adding, "Your constant support has been the engine of my success."

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Senegal star Mane || Imago
Senegal star Mane || Imago

While stepping away from international play, Mane has no plans to leave the sport behind entirely.

"Tomorrow, I will gladly put my experience at the service of the nation, whether within a technical staff, on the sidelines as a coach, or in the governing bodies," he revealed, signalling his intent to contribute to Senegalese football in a new capacity.

With their captain's departure, the Senegalese national team now faces the challenge of rebuilding its attack ahead of the next international cycle. 

For Mane, retirement from the Lions of Teranga allows him to concentrate fully on his club career, free from the rigours of international duty.

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