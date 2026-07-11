Proud Nigeria international reveals his ambition after signing four-year Brentford deal

Defender pays tribute to Neil MacFarlane after penning fresh terms and earning first-team promotion

Nigeria international Benjamin Fredrick says he is “happy and proud” after signing a new four-year contract with Brentford and earning promotion to the first-team squad.

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The 21-year-old also paid tribute to Neil MacFarlane, crediting the former B-team head coach for helping him settle in and grow at the club.

“It’s a great feeling. I’m happy and proud of myself, and my family are proud of me as well,” Fredrick told the club.

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“The club has helped me a lot. When I came here, I was a little bit nervous and shy. I didn’t know how to do the basics because where I’m from is a little bit different to here.”

Benjamin Fredrick pens 4-year deal with Brentford.

MacFarlane’s influence

Fredrick was especially keen to highlight MacFarlane’s role in his development after arriving in west London on loan in August 2023.

He said the coach never made mistakes feel bigger than they were, and instead kept him focused on learning and improving.

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Benjamin Fredrick. (Photo Credit: Brentford/X)

“Especially Neil when I first came here. He always encouraged me, never shouted when I made mistakes and just told me to keep my head down and keep playing,” he said. “He’s helped me grow as a player and a person as well.”

Ambitions for next season

Fredrick, who is back on the pitch after aa long injury layoff that kept him out of AFCON 2025, says the new contract is only the start of what he hopes will be a big step forward in his career.

His target now is to keep improving, break into the senior team and push for Premier League minutes.

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Benjamin Fredrick.

“I just want to keep pushing and learning every single day,” he said. “My aim is to make my debut with the first team, get Premier League minutes and give my best when I have the opportunity.”

The new deal reflects Brentford’s belief in Fredrick’s potential, while his promotion suggests the club see him as part of the future.

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Benji Fredrick stepping up 💪 pic.twitter.com/qy89uc0t83 — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) July 10, 2026