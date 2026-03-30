REPORT: Benjamin Fredrick returns to training as Super Eagles defender steps up injury comeback

Super Eagles youngster Benjamin Fredrick has resumed on-grass training after a long-term knee injury.

Super Eagles youngster Benjamin Fredrick has resumed on-grass training, marking a major step in his recovery from a long-term knee injury.

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Benjamin Fredrick closes down Aubameyang during the WCQ playoffs between Nigeria and Gabon. (Photo Credit: X)

The highly-rated defender, who is currently on loan at Belgian side F.C.V. Dender EH from Brentford FC, has been sidelined since November 2025 after suffering an injury during a training session.

Fredrick’s injury ruled him out of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where Nigeria went on to secure a third-place finish.

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Now back on the pitch in a controlled training environment, the young centre-back is gradually building fitness, with reports suggesting a structured recovery phase lasting several weeks.

🚨Super Eagles’ Benjamin Fredrick is back!



Training on the grass, build up on the knee would take a month.



With season almost over, it’s safe to say he will be fit and fresh for next season.



If all goes well, he’s expected at the next AFCON qualifiers https://t.co/cX3oocVCZb pic.twitter.com/ieN9TfUNsc — MikeThePundit (@Mike_ThePundit) March 30, 2026

Eyes on AFCON 2027 qualifiers

With his recovery on track, Fredrick is expected to be in contention for Nigeria’s squad ahead of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

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