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REPORT: Benjamin Fredrick returns to training as Super Eagles defender steps up injury comeback
Super Eagles youngster Benjamin Fredrick has resumed on-grass training, marking a major step in his recovery from a long-term knee injury.
The highly-rated defender, who is currently on loan at Belgian side F.C.V. Dender EH from Brentford FC, has been sidelined since November 2025 after suffering an injury during a training session.
Fredrick’s injury ruled him out of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where Nigeria went on to secure a third-place finish.
Now back on the pitch in a controlled training environment, the young centre-back is gradually building fitness, with reports suggesting a structured recovery phase lasting several weeks.
🚨Super Eagles’ Benjamin Fredrick is back!— MikeThePundit (@Mike_ThePundit) March 30, 2026
Training on the grass, build up on the knee would take a month.
With season almost over, it’s safe to say he will be fit and fresh for next season.
If all goes well, he’s expected at the next AFCON qualifiers https://t.co/cX3oocVCZb pic.twitter.com/ieN9TfUNsc
Eyes on AFCON 2027 qualifiers
With his recovery on track, Fredrick is expected to be in contention for Nigeria’s squad ahead of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers.
The tournament, set to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, will be a key target for the Super Eagles as they aim to reclaim continental glory.