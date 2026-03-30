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Nigerians fall in love with Super Eagles star Igoh Ogbu — and Iran win showed why

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 13:47 - 30 March 2026
Igoh Ogbu: Super Eagles defender praised after Iran win. (Photo Credit: Imago)
He played less than an hour against Iran and still walked away as one of the most praised Super Eagles players on Nigerian social media. Igoh Ogbu is no longer a prospect. He is the real thing.
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AFCON 2025 superstar Calvin Bassey did not travel to Turkey but Nigeria won 2-1 against a World Cup-bound Iran side and barely noticed he was gone. The reason for that sits entirely with Igoh Ogbu.

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From perpetual prospect to genuine fixture

Despite the absence of Victor Osimhen and Bassey through injury, the Super Eagles maintained the kind of solid defensive performance that earned them a podium finish at AFCON 2025.

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Ogbu slotted into the familiar back four alongside Semi Ajayi, Bruno Onyemaechi and Bright Osayi-Samuel, the same defensive unit that held firm during the AFCON third-place playoff against Egypt. 

He lasted just under an hour before making way for debutant Chibuike Nwaiwu, but he did enough in those 58 minutes to generate some of the loudest conversation in Nigerian football circles this week.

The reactions on social media said it all. "Many people are not talking about the performance of Igoh Ogbu in every game he has played for the Super Eagles," one fan wrote. 

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"He is comfortable on the ball and also almost as strong as Bassey, if not on par. Moving forward, I think we will be seeing him and Bassey pair at centre-back and it will be crazy." 

Another offered a simple verdict. "He hasn't had a bad game for the Super Eagles so far." And a third gave him a 7/10. 

Igoh Ogbu

In Nigeria, where fan criticism of defenders arrives before the ball does, that kind of consensus means something.

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This is not a new story, just a louder one. The 26-year-old Slavia Prague defender has quietly become a fixture in Eric Chelle's plans, building eight caps across the past year. 

Calvin Bassey was benched for Fulham.
Calvin Bassey is misisng from the camp.

He started in the AFCON third-place playoff against Egypt. He started against Iran. The only time he seems to leave the team is when Bassey is available, and even then, Nigerian fans are now starting to argue that there is a case for playing both.

The club form backs the reputation. Ogbu has been one of the most reliable centre-backs in the Czech First League this season, forming part of a Slavia Prague side that currently leads the table. 

Igoh Ogbu || Imago
Igoh Ogbu || Imago
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He has faced Champions League opposition in Tottenham, Athletic Club and Barcelona this season. That sharpness shows in his positioning and his composure under pressure.

Both Ogbu and Ajayi are reportedly carrying minor knocks heading into Tuesday's friendly against Jordan, which would open the door for another debutant Emmanuel Fernandez, who replaced Ajayi against Iran and impressed in his cameo. 

Nigeria's defensive depth is no longer a concern. It is becoming a talking point for the right reasons.

Chelle said after AFCON that he was building something. Ogbu is part of what he is building.

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