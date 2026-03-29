Osimhen finally out of hospital after successful surgery on fractured arm

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has left the hospital after having surgery on his fractured arm

Victor Osimhen has taken a major step in his recovery journey after being discharged from hospital following surgery on his fractured arm.

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The Super Eagles striker can now turn his full attention to rehabilitation after several days under close medical supervision.

Successful surgery and extended hospital stay

The Galatasaray forward underwent a successful operation last Tuesday at Maslak Acıbadem Hospital, with the procedure lasting around three hours. The surgery was carried out by the club’s doctor, Op. Dr. Yener İnce, after scans confirmed a fracture in his right forearm.

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Initially, Osimhen was expected to be discharged the following day, but he opted to remain in hospital longer to ensure proper monitoring and a smoother recovery process.

His decision appears to have paid off, as he has now been cleared to leave and begin the next phase of his comeback.

The injury occurred during a UEFA Champions League clash against Liverpool at Anfield, when Osimhen collided mid-air with defender Ibrahima Konaté. Despite the pain, the Nigerian striker showed remarkable toughness by continuing until halftime before being substituted.

Focus shifts to recovery and return timeline

With the surgery behind him, Osimhen is now focused on rehabilitation and regaining full fitness. While no official timeline has been confirmed by the club, the striker himself remains optimistic about his recovery.

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Speaking earlier, he suggested he could heal within four weeks, followed by an additional two weeks to regain match sharpness. His confidence is backed by a strong mentality, having played down the injury and even revealed that Konaté reached out to apologise after the incident.

Before the setback, Osimhen was enjoying a sensational campaign, registering 19 goals and seven assists in 29 appearances across all competitions, including standout performances in Europe.