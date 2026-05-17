Sevilla vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips: La Segunda Threat Looms Large In Seville Amidst Los Blancos Visit

Real Madrid will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign with a clash against Sevilla on Sunday evening.

However, Sevilla themselves will be looking to make it four wins in a row when they welcome Real Madrid to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

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Two teams, slightly higher stakes.

A run of three straight wins has moved Sevilla four points clear of the drop zone, but the job is not done yet with two more games to go.

They will be eyeing a positive result against Real Madrid at home, as it can go a long way in their survival in the Spanish top flight.

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Real Madrid, meanwhile, arrive amid off-field turmoil and inconsistent performances on the pitch. A runners-up finish is all but guaranteed, but the campaign has still fallen below their standards.

However, they will still be hoping to finish the season with a couple more wins, and they certainly have the quality to stop a high-flying Sevilla outfit.

Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary tip Both teams to score 1.62 High Double chance Real Madrid to win or draw 1.35 High Value bet Under 3.5 goals 1.46 High

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

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Both teams to score

This is a tough match to call.

Real Madrid have looked far from convincing this season, and are not exactly in the best place, but they still possess enough quality to trouble any side in the division.

However, Sevilla will head into this fixture full of confidence after winning each of their last three league games. They have shown a lot of character in recent weeks, especially in the comeback win over Villarreal.

And with survival still not mathematically secured, they will certainly be highly motivated in front of their home crowd.

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Hence, we’re backing both teams to find the back of the net.

Real Madrid to win or draw

Sevilla have won their last three games, each by a single goal. All three triumphs in their last 10 outings have come by a one-goal margin. The Rojiblancos are not entirely a lost cause, with two games left.

They have scored in seven of their last 10 league fixtures, failing to find the net at home only once.

With veterans Alexis Sanchez and Neal Maupay leading the line, breaching Madrid’s defence should be within reach.

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Nevertheless, it is tough to ignore Los Blancos' record in this fixture, which reads less like a rivalry and more like a one-way procession.

They have a 14-game win streak against Sevilla, which includes 12 wins and four straight wins in their last four encounters.

Hence, we’re backing the visitors to make life difficult for the hosts. Both sides are vulnerable at this stage.

Expect both teams to score, with Real Madrid taking home at least a point from their final away trip of the campaign.

Under 3.5 goals

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Seven of Sevilla’s last eight La Liga outings have stayed under 3.5 total goals. The only exception was their latest win over Villarreal.

They also beat Copa del Rey holders Real Sociedad 1-0 recently and defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 last month.

Real Madrid have also lacked the stability to secure positive results. Goals have been scarce by their usual standards.

Kylian Mbappe, the league’s top scorer with 24 goals, has missed half of their last 10 league games.

Four of Madrid’s last five league games have produced exactly two goals. Each of the last two meetings between these sides has ended 2-0 in Madrid’s favour.

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Expect a tight contest, with Los Blancos narrowly edging it at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

Predicted Lineups

Sevilla: (4-4-2)

Vlachodimos; Carmona, Castrin, Salas, Suazo; Vargas, Gudelj, Agoume, Oso; Adams, Maupay

Real Madrid: (4-4-2)

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Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen, Rudiger, F Garcia; Pitarch, Tchouameni; Brahim, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe

Team News – Sevilla

Sevilla will be missing Marcao (foot) and Manu Bueno (muscle) on Sunday night through injury, while Isaac Romero requires a late fitness test before his availability can be determined.

Akor Adams has scored three times in his last five league matches and is set to continue in the final third of the field, while Neal Maupay could also keep his spot in the attack.

Team News – Real Madrid

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Rodrygo (knee), Arda Guler (hamstring), Eder Militao (hamstring), Ferland Mendy (thigh) and Federico Valverde (head) are all out.