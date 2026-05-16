“So proud of you” — Antoine Semenyo’s beautiful fiancée reacts after FA Cup heroics

The Ghanaian star was the hero of the final at Wembley.

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The forward produced a sensational second-half strike, described by many as an audacious back-heel or cheeky flick, to secure the trophy for the Citizens and complete a domestic cup double.

Antoine Semenyo's goal won Man City the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon | IMAGO

As confetti rained down on the pitch and City players celebrated their hard-fought triumph, one heartfelt message stood out amid the euphoria.

Semenyo’s fiancée, Jordeen Buckley, took to Instagram from the stands at Wembley to share her pride in a touching post.

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Antoine Semenyo and his fiancee Jordeen Buckley | Credit: Instagram

Instagram/Jordeen Buckley

“So proud of you ,” she wrote alongside images from the iconic stadium, capturing the emotional aftermath of full time.

Having joined Man City from AFC Bournemouth in the January 2026 transfer window, Semenyo has wasted no time making his mark.

Man City forward Antoine Semenyo | IMAGO

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He hit the ground running with goals and assists early on and capped his debut campaign at the Etihad with silverware.

His winner against Chelsea at Wembley adds to what has been a dream season for the Ghana international.

Who is Jordeen Buckley?

Antoine Semenyo and Jordeen Buckley are engaged | Instagram

Jordeen Buckley, often praised as one of football’s most stunning WAGs, is a London-based model, influencer, and entrepreneur.

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With a strong social media presence, notably on TikTok, the Jamaica native has built a following through fashion, lifestyle content, and her successful beauty business, Jrose Nailbar.

The couple’s relationship has been a steady source of support throughout Semenyo’s career.

They have been together for several years, with Buckley frequently seen cheering him on at matches, including during his Bournemouth days and with the Black Stars. Semenyo proposed to her in November 2025 on their fifth anniversary, turning their longtime partnership into an engagement.