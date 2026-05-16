“So proud of you” — Antoine Semenyo’s beautiful fiancée reacts after FA Cup heroics
Manchester City sealed a dramatic 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the 2026 FA Cup Final, with Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo emerging as the hero.
The forward produced a sensational second-half strike, described by many as an audacious back-heel or cheeky flick, to secure the trophy for the Citizens and complete a domestic cup double.
As confetti rained down on the pitch and City players celebrated their hard-fought triumph, one heartfelt message stood out amid the euphoria.
Semenyo’s fiancée, Jordeen Buckley, took to Instagram from the stands at Wembley to share her pride in a touching post.
“So proud of you ,” she wrote alongside images from the iconic stadium, capturing the emotional aftermath of full time.
Having joined Man City from AFC Bournemouth in the January 2026 transfer window, Semenyo has wasted no time making his mark.
He hit the ground running with goals and assists early on and capped his debut campaign at the Etihad with silverware.
His winner against Chelsea at Wembley adds to what has been a dream season for the Ghana international.
Who is Jordeen Buckley?
Jordeen Buckley, often praised as one of football’s most stunning WAGs, is a London-based model, influencer, and entrepreneur.
With a strong social media presence, notably on TikTok, the Jamaica native has built a following through fashion, lifestyle content, and her successful beauty business, Jrose Nailbar.
The couple’s relationship has been a steady source of support throughout Semenyo’s career.
They have been together for several years, with Buckley frequently seen cheering him on at matches, including during his Bournemouth days and with the Black Stars. Semenyo proposed to her in November 2025 on their fifth anniversary, turning their longtime partnership into an engagement.
Jordeen has been vocal about her pride in Semenyo’s journey, from his early challenges to his big-money move to Manchester City and now FA Cup glory. Her latest post is the latest in a series of supportive messages, reflecting a relationship built on mutual encouragement.