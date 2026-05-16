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We haven’t shown enough - McFarlane challenges Chelsea players after FA Cup loss to Manchester City

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 20:02 - 16 May 2026
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Chelsea interim manager Calum McFarlane has urged his players to bounce back from FA Cup final disappointment ahead of the Premier League clash against Tottenham.
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Chelsea interim manager Calum McFarlane has challenged his players to respond positively to their FA Cup final disappointment as the club prepares for a Premier League clash against rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.

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Chelsea suffered another painful setback at Wembley Stadium on Saturday after losing 1-0 to Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

A clever second-half back-heeled finish from Antoine Semenyo proved enough to separate both sides in a tightly contested encounter.

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The defeat marked Chelsea’s fourth consecutive FA Cup final loss since their last win against Manchester United in 2018.

European qualification hopes in danger

Chelsea’s problems extend beyond the disappointment of missing out on a trophy.

The Blues currently sit ninth in the Premier League table and remain without a league victory in their last seven matches, leaving their hopes of qualifying for European football next season hanging by a thread.

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Tuesday’s London derby against Tottenham has now become one of the club’s most important fixtures of the season.

Even victory may not guarantee qualification for the Europa League or UEFA Conference League, as Chelsea also depends on favourable results elsewhere.

Nevertheless, failure to beat Spurs would almost certainly end any realistic hopes of returning to European competition.

McFarlane challenges Chelsea players

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When asked about the potential financial and sporting consequences of missing out on Europe, McFarlane refused to speculate.

“You’re asking an interim coach what the implications for the club are going to be. I’m not privy to that information. My job is to prepare the team for games and training, which I’ll be doing on Tuesday for Spurs, which is a massive game for this club,” he said.

Chelsea’s campaign has been dominated by instability both on and off the pitch.

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The club has already gone through multiple managerial changes this season, with Enzo Maresca departing after 18 months in charge before the dismissal of Liam Rosenior after just 106 days.

McFarlane, previously involved with Chelsea’s youth setup, is now serving his second spell as interim manager during an increasingly chaotic season for the West London side.

Despite the difficult atmosphere surrounding the club, McFarlane insisted his players showed enough determination against Manchester City to prove they remain committed.

“It’s a really talented group. Lots of quality in that group. The fight and heart has been questioned at times, but the last two performances, I don’t think you can question that. I think they gave everything today to try and win that trophy for the club,” he explained.

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The interim boss believes the performance should provide confidence heading into the Tottenham clash.

He continued, “It was an evenly matched game; both teams had moments of control and momentum. I felt we went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the world. We just didn’t have that moment of quality to get in front. We know what this team is capable of. We haven’t shown that enough this season.”

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