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Man United legend backs Carrick’s move for Chelsea star Cole Palmer

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 16:24 - 16 May 2026
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Man United legend backs Carrick’s move for Palmer
Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has thrown his support behind a potential move for Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer, identifying the "Manchester lad" as an ideal signing to bolster the club's creative options.
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Palmer has reportedly emerged as a target for the Red Devils, who are keen to add firepower to their attack and reduce their reliance on captain Bruno Fernandes. 

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Despite a significant outlay on forwards last summer, including the reported pursuit of Benjamin Sesko, United are said to be seeking more top-tier talent.

Despite a frustrating season at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea are looking to keep their star player.

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Giggs wants Palmer at United

Speaking on the "Rio Ferdinand Presents" YouTube show, Giggs gave a glowing endorsement when asked by his former teammate if Palmer would be a good fit at Old Trafford.

"Yeah, he would, Manchester lad," Giggs stated. "Where would he play, with obviously Bruno [Fernandes] at No. 10? He could play off the right, possibly. 

Man United legend Ryan Giggs || Imago
Man United legend Ryan Giggs || Imago

“But yeah, we talk about [Rasmus] Hojlund and [Benjamin] Sesko; it’s only really Bruno who is creating things time and time again."

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“What if Bruno has a bad day or he’s injured? You need three or four players in your squad who can make things happen for these players to put the ball in the back of the net."

Palmer's immediate focus is on Chelsea's FA Cup final clash against his former club, Manchester City, at Wembley. 

Cole Palmer, Chelsea star || Imago
Cole Palmer, Chelsea star || Imago

The forward will be looking to cap a season that has seen him score ten goals and provide three assists in 31 appearances, despite being hampered by muscle injuries and a broken toe.

Once the final is over, attention will inevitably turn to his future, but Chelsea remain firm in their stance that their star player, whose contract runs until June 2033, is not for sale.

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