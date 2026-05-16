‘Build him a statue’ — Iheanacho’s teammate in awe of title-winning mastermind

Kelechi Iheanacho's teammate has confessed his admiration for the man behind Celtic's improbable Scottish Premiership win

Celtic defender Alistair Johnston has hailed manager Martin O'Neill as a tactical genius after the Hoops pulled off a stunning comeback to secure their fifth consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

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The dramatic 3-1 victory over long-time league leaders Hearts not only denied the Edinburgh side a historic championship but also saw Celtic surpass rivals Rangers with a record 56th domestic title.

Iheanacho and Co enjoy historic triumph at Celtic Park

Following the final whistle, an ecstatic Johnston could not contain his admiration for O'Neill's impact during this dramatic season.

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"It's the greatest league win - it must be of all time. Never count us out. We just felt like we were going to find a way. Unbelievable", the defender told Sky Sports.

The Canadian international went on to state that the veteran mastermind's track record speaks for itself, demanding permanent recognition for his efforts at the club.

"[Martin O'Neill] is a winner. Build him a statue, it's as simple as that. He just finds a way to win," Johnston asserted, capturing the mood of a jubilant fanbase that witnessed a miraculous conclusion to a rollercoaster season.

Dramatic final minutes seal Celtic's title

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The match itself was filled with immense tension, as Hearts only required a draw to claim their first league trophy since 1960.

Lawrence Shankland initially gave the visitors the lead, but an Arne Engels penalty leveled the scoring just before the break.

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho entered the fray at half-time, instantly making his presence felt and striking the post as Celtic mounted relentless pressure.

The breakthrough came in the 87th minute when Daizen Maeda prodded home a crucial goal following a tense VAR review, before Callum Osmand added a third in stoppage time.

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