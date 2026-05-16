'Iheanacho won league title before Ronaldo' – Reactions as Celtic pip Hearts to Premiership crown on final day

Social media explodes with hilarious memes and Cristiano Ronaldo trolling after Kelechi Iheanacho and Martin O’Neill’s Celtic seal a dramatic final-day Scottish Premiership title.

The Result: Celtic defeated Heart of Midlothian 3-1 at Celtic Park on Saturday to miraculously clinch their fifth consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

The Heartbreak: Hearts had led the table since September, aiming for their first championship in 66 years, but lost the crown on the ultimate final day.

The Banter: Global football fans have flooded social media, cheekily pointing out that Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho won a league title before Cristiano Ronaldo could secure one in Saudi Arabia.

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Social media has erupted into chaotic banter after Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho and Celtic sealed a dramatic, final-day 3-1 victory over Heart of Midlothian to retain the Scottish Premiership title.

While Glasgow celebrates a stunning triumph that shattered Hearts' 66-year championship dream, football fans have flooded X (formerly Twitter) with wild memes.

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The focal point of the trolling? The hilarious cross-continental fact that Senior Man Iheanacho has secured European league silverware quicker than Cristiano Ronaldo can break his ongoing trophy drought in the Middle East.

Celtic vs Hearts

Hearts had led the Premiership pack since September and needed only a draw at Parkhead to secure a historic fairytale championship.

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Instead, Celtic turned on the style under Martin O'Neill, dominant in a 3-1 masterclass to secure their fifth consecutive league title.

The victory marks a dramatic turnaround, especially after a chaotic week where a 97th-minute VAR penalty drama against Motherwell kept Celtic’s title hopes alive by the thinnest of margins.

Immediately after the final whistle, the official Celtic club account kicked off celebrations by posting, "The race is over. Champions... HUGE congratulations to Martin O’Neill and the Bhoys. CHAMPIONS AGAIN!

CHAMPIONS AGAIN!



🏆 Celtic are crowned Champions of Scotland for the FIFTH season in a row!



Huge congratulations to Martin O’Neill and the Bhoys

#Champion5 | #CelticFC🍀🏆 pic.twitter.com/IoZTsGuvLH — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) May 16, 2026

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The Best Internet Reactions: Iheanacho and Farmer Leagues

From local Nigerian pride to hilarious elite-level football trolling, here is how the world reacted to Iheanacho's historic championship triumph.

The internet absolutely lost its mind over the speed of the striker's success compared to other global stars.

One post put the achievement into a hilarious perspective, pointing out that Kelechi Iheanacho moved to Scotland and won a league title before Cristiano Ronaldo could even win one in Saudi Arabia, declaring it a true "Senior Man" masterclass.

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"Kelechi Iheanacho moved to Scotland and won a league title before Cristiano Ronaldo could win one in Saudi Arabia. Let that marinate. Senior Man for a reason!"

BREAKING NEWS: 🇳🇬 Kelechi IHENACHO Won a League Title before Ronaldo



What a run from CELTIC FC 🟢⚪ pic.twitter.com/dNZNBR8cbu — FCBRoC (@FCBRoC131940) May 16, 2026

For Nigerian fans, the title was absolute vindication for a player who had been counted out by his former employers in England, Leicester City.

“Iheanacho, a man Leicester City gave up on like leftover food, is lifting trophies in Glasgow. The club that thought he wasn't good enough is currently mid-table. Everyone who writes people off early should watch this on loop."

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Naturally, rival fans and neutrals quickly jumped in to debate the competitive nature of Scottish football. A fan quickly burst the hype bubble by pointing out the historical monopoly of the top flight, stating that it is a total farmer's league where only Celtic and Rangers have been allowed to lift the trophy since 1994.

"Omo nah farmer league be this ooo only Celtic and Rangers have won this title since 1994…. What?"

Another user cynically mocked the entire season as a fake underdog story, calling it a miracle that just goes to show how incredibly boring the league has become.

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Meanwhile, more analytical fans admitted that Celtic rode their luck to the very end, noting that if it wasn't for that controversial 97th-minute VAR penalty against Motherwell earlier in the week, Hearts would be the ones lifting the trophy today because football is decided by the finest margins.

Robbed again how was this not an OFFSIDE 🤦‍♂️.



The Celtics Rules robbing hearts Again.🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DiFsCWh7oq — The Twilight 🐺👽💎 (@KatusX01) May 16, 2026