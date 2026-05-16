Man United vs Forest: Why Michael Carrick's new contract faces bold test from Nigeria's Awoniyi

Fresh from agreeing a new Man United contract until 2028, Michael Carrick's Old Trafford celebration faces a major threat from in-form Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi.

The News: The Athletic has confirmed that Michael Carrick has agreed to a permanent Man United contract keeping him at Old Trafford until June 2028.

The Party: United host Nottingham Forest on Sunday, May 17, celebrating secured Champions League qualification and Carrick’s new full-time status.

The Danger: Standing in the way is Taiwo Awoniyi, who was just honoured by Forest for his 100th appearance and enters the match with 3 goals in his last 5 games.

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Manchester United’s final home game of the season against Nottingham Forest on Sunday was already primed to be a celebration.

But following breaking news on Friday that interim boss Michael Carrick has officially agreed to a permanent contract until June 2028, Old Trafford is ready to throw an absolute party.

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Michael Carrick || Imago

Yet, every good party needs a bouncer and for Carrick, that threat comes in the form of a devastatingly sharp Super Eagles striker.

Why does Carrick's newly minted contract face such a bold test? Because Taiwo Awoniyi is in the mood to crash the celebration.

Awoniyi brace stuns Chelsea: Nottingham Forest relegation survival odds after 3-1 win

The Carrick era is formally unleashed

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It is a richly deserved reward for Carrick. Since taking the reins in January, he turned a fractured squad into an absolute machine, averaging an impressive 2.2 points per game and comfortably locking down a top-four finish.

If United take maximum points from their remaining two matches, they will finish the season having earned more Premier League points than any other team since January besides Manchester City.

Michael Carrick at Man United as an interim. || Imago

But while the long-term future is secure, the immediate 90 minutes present a massive tactical hurdle. Nottingham Forest are completely unbeaten in their last three matches against the Red Devils.

The 100-game striker in blistering form

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Forest will have to manage without injured Nigerian fullback Ola Aina, but upfront, Awoniyi is firing on all cylinders.

Fresh from being presented with a commemorative shirt by Forest on Friday to celebrate his 100th appearance for the club, the 28-year-old forward has found his clinical edge at the perfect time.

Recent Form: 3 goals and 1 assist in his last five outings.

Awoniyi provides assists for fifth goal || imago

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The Stamford Bridge Blueprint: Netted a ruthless brace against Chelsea just two weeks ago to secure Forest's safety.

The History: Awoniyi has a track record of physically bullying United’s centre-backs and scoring against the Red Devils.

The Verdict

Michael Carrick’s long-term contract is signed, sealed, and delivered. Now, his defence must prove they are ready for a 2026/27 title charge by keeping a lid on Nigeria's most dangerous penalty-box predator.

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