‘I consider many things’ - Mainoo opens up on difficult spell under Amorim

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has revealed he had to "consider all options" regarding his future at the club after being sidelined by former manager Ruben Amorim before finding a new lease on life under Michael Carrick.

After a sensational breakthrough under Erik ten Hag, which saw him score in an FA Cup final and earn an England call-up for the Euros within a year of his debut, Mainoo's rapid ascent came to a halt following Amorim's arrival at Old Trafford.

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The Portuguese manager used the young star sparingly, frequently leaving him on the bench without any playing time.

This lack of opportunity led to speculation that Mainoo might seek a move away from his boyhood club. However, he chose to stay, expressing confidence that his fortunes would eventually turn around.

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Mainoo speaks on tenure under Amorim

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mainoo reflected on the challenging period. "When there's new managers, they have their way that they want to play and if they think you don't fit that, then you don't fit that," he said.

Kobbiee Mainoo || Imago

The 21-year-old, who recently committed his future to the club with a new contract, added: "Going from playing nearly every game to not playing as often is always going to be a difficult adjustment.

“It was good for me in terms of learning [about] myself, the game, and patience. It's difficult when you don't even come on as a sub of course," he continued.

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Ruben Amorim has used Kobbie Mainoo sparingly. Photo: Imago

"But I'd say my family and my friends helped me see the light at the end of the tunnel. They knew it would swing back my way at some point, so I just had to be patient."

While Mainoo affirmed his primary goal was always to succeed at Manchester United, he conceded that the lack of game time forced him to evaluate a potential departure.

Michael Carrick at Man United as an interim. || Imago

"When you're not playing many games, or any games, you consider all things," he admitted. "But at the forefront of my mind was always to play for Manchester United and continue to play for this club that I've grown up at."

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Amorim was dismissed in January after a string of poor results, with his rigid tactical system, which only accommodated two central midfielders, cited as a key factor in his downfall.