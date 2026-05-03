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‘You want to die for him' - Mainoo hails Carrick's impact after Man Utd victory against Liverpool

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 20:16 - 03 May 2026
Mainoo hails Carrick's impact after Man Utd victory
Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has lauded manager Michael Carrick's transformative influence following their win over Liverpool.
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The Red Devils secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Liverpool, securing the club's return to the Champions League. 

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Under Michael Carrick, Manchester United have become a rejuvenated team and have made Old Trafford a formidable fortress. 

Across his two spells as manager, including a brief interim period in 2021, Carrick has won eight of his nine Premier League home matches.

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Mainoo appreciates Carrick

Mainoo, who scored the decisive goal, emphasised the squad's unwavering commitment to their manager.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Sunday's thrilling win at Old Trafford, Mainoo celebrated the team's remarkable turnaround under Carrick. 

Kobbiee Mainoo || Imago
Kobbiee Mainoo || Imago

"Happy to be around the goals in this game, such a special game and fixture," he said after the game.

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The young midfielder's season has been a story of resilience. Since Carrick's appointment, he has become a key starter, playing over 1,300 minutes.

"It was difficult, of course, anytime you're not playing football," Mainoo explained about his earlier struggles. "I just tried to look forward as much as possible and to keep my head down."

Michael Carrick Man United as an interim || imago
Michael Carrick Man United as an interim || imago

He credited Carrick for his revival, adding, "He's played a huge part in it, all the confidence he gives all the players. You want to follow him and fight for him and die for him on the pitch."

With Champions League qualification secured and third place consolidated on 64 points, Manchester United will aim to build on their strong finish.

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While Carrick's future as permanent manager remains undecided, the focus is on finishing the season on a high.

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