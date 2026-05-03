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Carrick sets new Premier League record with Liverpool win

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 20:14 - 03 May 2026
Manchester United's head coach Michael Carrick set an impressive record with the victory against Liverpool at Old Trafford.
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Michael Carrick has etched his name into Premier League history by becoming the first-ever English manager to win at least eight of his opening nine home league matches. 

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Carrick achieved this phenomenal feat after he orchestrated Manchester United's tremendous victory over Arne Slot's floundering Liverpool side at Old Trafford. 

Carrick’s record

The well-earned triumph not only inflicted a club-record 19th defeat of the season upon the defending Premier League champions but also cemented Carrick as only the sixth manager of any nationality to win eight or more of their first nine home games since Antonio Conte accomplished the same feat during Chelsea's 2016/17 title-winning campaign. 

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Since returning to the Old Trafford dugout, the 44-year-old tactician has achieved success against almost every elite manager in the division, including Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta and Unai Emery, rapidly transforming the Red Devils back into a league force.

Antonio Conte

Carrick’s future still uncertain

Despite his astonishing home record and immediate transformative impact on the squad, Carrick’s permanent appointment as Manchester United’s head coach is still not an absolute certainty. 

Michael Carrick || Imago
Michael Carrick || Imago
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The interim boss has salvaged the club's season, successfully guiding them back into Europe's elite tier by mathematically securing qualification for next season’s Champions League after the Red Devils missed out on the competition for two consecutive campaigns. 

However, while his performance strengthens his case for the full-time role, INEOS is still actively evaluating a shortlist of external candidates. 

Among those prominently considered for the permanent job are departing Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola, Aston Villa’s Unai Emery, Germany’s current coach Julian Nagelsmann, and others.

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