‘We need players like him’ — Bruno Fernandes hails Man City star
Cherki has rapidly established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League since arriving from Lyon.
Despite starting only 17 games this season, the 22-year-old is currently joint-second in the Premier League assist charts with 10, a testament to his high-risk, high-reward style of play.
While some critics have questioned his efficiency on the ball, Fernandes believes it is exactly this flair that makes him a "must-watch" player.
Bruno Fernandes hails Cherki's impact on Premier League
In a wide-ranging interview with Gary Neville for Sky Sports, Fernandes urged the young playmaker to ignore the skeptics and stay true to his creative instincts.
“If Cherki stops with the things that he’s very good at, like skills, and going at players, having fun with the ball... we’re gonna lose Cherki.
The Premier League is not gonna have Cherki playing his best football,” Fernandes told Sky Sports.
The United midfielder admitted that he finds himself captivated by the Frenchman’s performances, noting that football is increasingly lacking the kind of "maverick" players that get fans off their seats.
“For the Premier League to become better, you need players like him to do different things, to be a player that you go to the stadium, he’s made a pass, and everyone goes ‘ooooh’.
"In the past, you had many players like this; now you’re having less and less because the managers want to be more careful.”