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‘I could have left Manchester United’ – Bruno Fernandes reiterates passion for Red Devils

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 11:14 - 03 May 2026
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he had chances to leave the club, but remained steadfast
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Bruno Fernandes has reaffirmed his commitment to Manchester United, insisting his desire to succeed at Old Trafford outweighs any opportunities he may have had to leave.

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The Portuguese captain says winning with United would bring him a level of satisfaction no other club could ever match.

Bruno reveals he had chances to leave

Fernandes admitted he could have departed Manchester United on several occasions in recent years but deliberately chose to stay.

“I could have left Manchester United two years ago, or three years ago, I could’ve gone last season,” the midfielder told Sky Sports.

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Despite outside interest, the 31-year-old stressed that his emotional connection to the club has kept him in Manchester.

“I really like to be at the club and I really think that being successful at this club is something that I would NEVER get being in ANY other club,” he said.

Portuguese star driven by fans and silverware dream

Fernandes explained that the passion of United’s supporters is a major factor behind his continued loyalty.

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“The joy and everything I will get the day I get what I want from Man United, I wouldn’t get that in ANY other club in the WORLD. I know how much the fans want this, I know how passionate they are,” he added.

The playmaker’s comments come amid reports he wants clarity over the club’s long-term direction as he continues to chase Premier League and Champions League glory.

Fernandes has been one of United’s standout performers this season and is closing in on the Premier League single-season assist record after registering 19 assists so far.

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