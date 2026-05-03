‘I could have left Manchester United’ – Bruno Fernandes reiterates passion for Red Devils

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he had chances to leave the club, but remained steadfast

Bruno Fernandes has reaffirmed his commitment to Manchester United, insisting his desire to succeed at Old Trafford outweighs any opportunities he may have had to leave.

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The Portuguese captain says winning with United would bring him a level of satisfaction no other club could ever match.

Bruno reveals he had chances to leave

Fernandes admitted he could have departed Manchester United on several occasions in recent years but deliberately chose to stay.

“I could have left Manchester United two years ago, or three years ago, I could’ve gone last season,” the midfielder told Sky Sports.

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🚨 Bruno Fernandes tells Sky: “I could have left Manchester United two years ago, or three years ago, I could’ve gone last season”.



“I really like to be at the club and I really think that being successful at this club is something that I would NEVER get being in ANY other… pic.twitter.com/qE2P3auC5i — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2026

Despite outside interest, the 31-year-old stressed that his emotional connection to the club has kept him in Manchester.

“I really like to be at the club and I really think that being successful at this club is something that I would NEVER get being in ANY other club,” he said.

Portuguese star driven by fans and silverware dream

Fernandes explained that the passion of United’s supporters is a major factor behind his continued loyalty.

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“The joy and everything I will get the day I get what I want from Man United, I wouldn’t get that in ANY other club in the WORLD. I know how much the fans want this, I know how passionate they are,” he added.

🚨 Bruno Fernandes: “The joy and everything I will get the day I get what I want from Man United, I wouldn’t get that in ANY other club in the WORLD”.



“I know how much the fans want this, I know how passionate they are, I know how much they’re waiting for that moment to come… pic.twitter.com/zn3xesTJM3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2026

The playmaker’s comments come amid reports he wants clarity over the club’s long-term direction as he continues to chase Premier League and Champions League glory.