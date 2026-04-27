Manchester United vs Brentford: Fernandes closes in on assist record as Red Devils escape Bees' late sting

Manchester United move closer to securing a Champions League spot following their win over Brentford on Monday night.

The Red Devils head into the game looking confident following their 1-0 victory over Chelsea last weekend.

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With the aim of qualifying for Champions League next season, they were able to grind out a 2-1 victory over Brentford.

As it happened

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Matheus Cunha missed out for Manchester United after picking up what is thought to be a minor groin injury against Chelsea last weekend.

On the other hand, Brentford named an unchanged line-up for the third game in a row as they look to end a run of five successive draws.

Brentford were jittery in the first 15 minutes of the first half, and Man United took advantage of their nervousness, with Casemiro getting the first goal of the game.

Fernandes close to breaking assist record || imago

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Afterwards, the visitors created several big chances to level the score and also take the lead but were wasteful.

Their wastefulness was punished just before the half-time break from a counterattack, with Bruno Fernandes slotting a pass to Benjamin Sesko, who coolly slotted the ball into the net.

In the second half Man United looked comfortable and were looking to manage the game, but Jensen’s long-range strike from outside the box in the 86th minute made the last five minutes of the game nervy for the host.

Despite Brentford's late pressure in injury time, the Red Devils were able to secure the win and maintain their third position on the table.

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