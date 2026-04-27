Advertisement

Manchester United vs Brentford: Fernandes closes in on assist record as Red Devils escape Bees' late sting

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 22:01 - 27 April 2026
Fernandes closes in on assist record
Manchester United move closer to securing a Champions League spot following their win over Brentford on Monday night.
Advertisement

The Red Devils head into the game looking confident following their 1-0 victory over Chelsea last weekend.

Advertisement

With the aim of qualifying for Champions League next season, they were able to grind out a 2-1 victory over Brentford.

As it happened

Advertisement

Matheus Cunha missed out for Manchester United after picking up what is thought to be a minor groin injury against Chelsea last weekend.

On the other hand, Brentford named an unchanged line-up for the third game in a row as they look to end a run of five successive draws.

Brentford were jittery in the first 15 minutes of the first half, and Man United took advantage of their nervousness, with Casemiro getting the first goal of the game.

Fernandes close to breaking assist record || imago
Fernandes close to breaking assist record || imago
Advertisement

Afterwards, the visitors created several big chances to level the score and also take the lead but were wasteful.

Their wastefulness was punished just before the half-time break from a counterattack, with Bruno Fernandes slotting a pass to Benjamin Sesko, who coolly slotted the ball into the net.

In the second half Man United looked comfortable and were looking to manage the game, but Jensen’s long-range strike from outside the box in the 86th minute made the last five minutes of the game nervy for the host.

Despite Brentford's late pressure in injury time, the Red Devils were able to secure the win and maintain their third position on the table.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Fernandes closes in on assist record
Football
27.04.2026
Manchester United vs Brentford: Fernandes closes in on assist record as Red Devils escape Bees' late sting
Blow for Arsenal: Lookman returns to Atletico training ahead of UCL clash
Super Eagles
27.04.2026
Blow for Arsenal: Lookman returns to Atletico training ahead of UCL clash
Osayi-Samuel laments "injustice" in Fenerbahçe's title chase
Football
27.04.2026
Super Eagles star Osayi-Samuel laments "injustice" in Fenerbahçe's title chase
PSG vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips: Reigning Champions Host Tournament Favorites In Epic Champions League Battle
Betting Tips
27.04.2026
PSG vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips: Reigning Champions Host Tournament Favorites In Epic Champions League Battle
Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen opened the scoring at RAMS Park || Imago
Super Eagles
27.04.2026
Galatasaray coach delivers strong verdict on Super Eagles star Osimhen
PSG vs Bayern Munich in Champions League action
Match Previews
27.04.2026
PSG vs Bayern Munich preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head