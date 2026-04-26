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'They lack positivity' – Gary Neville slams Arsenal despite table-topping Newcastle win

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 11:30 - 26 April 2026
Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville on duty for Sky Sports during Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea, Premier League clash
Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has once again questioned Arsenal's title credentials because of their style of play
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Gary Neville has criticised Arsenal despite their crucial 1-0 victory over Newcastle United, arguing that Mikel Arteta’s side still lack attacking conviction.

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The win sent Arsenal to the top of the Premier League, but Neville believes their performance exposed familiar flaws.

Neville questions Arsenal’s attacking structure

While praising Arsenal’s defensive organisation, Neville claimed their attacking play remains far from title-winning quality, saying, “A lot of what they showed in this match, from a tactical point of view, was not impressive.”

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He acknowledged that Arsenal’s defensive discipline could be enough to keep them in the title race.

“They defend very well and really put in the work. They are incredibly well-organized, and that deserves huge respect. It is something to be truly proud of, and it’s what can win you a title.”

However, the former Manchester United defender argued that the Gunners lack creativity and freedom in possession when moving forward.

Neville claims Arsenal have ‘No idea in attack’ despite vital win

Neville was particularly frustrated by Arsenal’s inability to create from open play, noting that their winning goal came from a set-piece https://www.pulsesports.ng/story/set-piece-fc-arsenal-set-new-premier-league-record-in-newcastle-win-2026042519545942822rather than sustained attacking invention.

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“The goal came from a set-piece, but I can’t recall any chances created from open play,” the former Manchester United captain said.

He went on to criticise the tempo and purpose of Arsenal’s build-up play, saying, “They get the ball into the final third and then often just shift it around. Sometimes I don’t see the idea, and they lack positivity in their actions.”

Neville added that this has been a recurring issue for Arsenal over the past few seasons, accusing them of moving the ball too slowly to unsettle organised defences.

Despite the criticism, Arsenal’s win over Newcastle could prove massive in the title race, but Neville’s comments suggest questions remain over whether their style is convincing enough to carry them all the way.

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