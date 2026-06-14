FIFA forces Egypt to change iconic Jersey before World Cup opener

FIFA has directed Egypt to remove the seven AFCON stars from their World Cup kit.

Egypt will begin its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a revised version of its traditional national team jersey after FIFA instructed the Egyptian Football Association to make several changes to the kit.

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Among the most notable alterations is the removal of the seven stars displayed above the national crest, symbols that represent Egypt's record-breaking seven Africa Cup of Nations titles.

The decision has generated discussion among supporters, as the stars have long been viewed as a proud reminder of the Pharaohs' dominance in African football.

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Why FIFA requested the change

According to tournament regulations, FIFA maintains strict guidelines regarding the design and presentation of national team kits at the World Cup.

Under these rules, decorative stars displayed on jerseys are generally reserved for achievements related to the FIFA World Cup itself rather than continental competitions.

As a result, Egypt has been required to remove the AFCON stars from their shirts for the duration of the tournament.

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The governing body has also reportedly requested adjustments to the gold-coloured names and squad numbers on the back of the jerseys to ensure compliance with visibility and uniformity requirements.

While the stars will no longer appear on the World Cup kit, Egypt's remarkable achievements in African football remain firmly intact.

The Pharaohs are the most successful team in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations, having lifted the trophy on seven occasions.

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Their triumphs came in 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, and 2010, a record unmatched by any other African nation.

With the jersey issue now resolved, Egypt can turn its full attention to matters on the pitch.