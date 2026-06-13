Belgium vs Egypt 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips

Belgium will lock horns with Egypt in their opening World Cup 2026 clash at Seattle Stadium on Monday in what could be the defining match of Group G.

This is a fixture that pits one of Europe’s most experienced sides against an African nation making only their fourth World Cup appearance in history.

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The Red Devils' best efforts at World Cups were semi-final appearances in 1986 and 2018, but they have far greater pedigree on the big stage than the Pharaohs, who are still searching for their first World Cup victory.

Belgium vs Egypt match preview

Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah go head-to-head once again but this time on the international stage, in a match that could be key to deciding the winner of Group G,

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Having suffered an embarrassing exit in the group stages of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Rudi Garcia's Belgium will be looking to finally deliver on the promises of the country's declining golden generation.

Belgium’s new blood have the potential to do damage at this World Cup after coming through qualifying unbeaten (W5, D3).

Norway (37) were the only team to outscore the Red Devils (29) in UEFA qualifying, with Belgium unbeaten in 13 matches overall (W9, D4), putting seven unanswered goals past Croatia and Tunisia in their two warm-up games.

The Red Devils are gearing up for their 15th appearance at the finals, the most of any European nation never to win the trophy, but should be confident of stretching a superb record of just one defeat from their last 15 group stage matches at the World Cup (W8, D6).

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While Belgium might have ambitions of winning the competition given they are ranked ninth by FIFA, their opponents Egypt are ranked 29th and will be competing in just their fourth ever World Cup finals.

However, they look the biggest barrier to Belgium topping the group, as they boast star quality thanks to national team legend Mohamed Salah and Manchester City striker Omar Marmoush.

Given the quality Egypt have in attacking areas, it may seem slightly surprising that they often struggle in front of goal.

Head coach Hossam Hassan has established a well-drilled team who conceded only two goals in World Cup qualifying but scored no more than one in 13 of their last 17 fixtures.

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Their lack of penetration was a key reason for their exit at the Africa Cup of Nations in January, when they suffered a 1-0 semi-final reverse to Senegal in a gritty contest in which they lost the shot count by 11 to four.

Egypt have shown their strength by winning the Afcon a record seven times, but they have never won a match in three World Cup finals appearances.

They endured a clean sweep of losses at Russia 2018, suffering defeats to Uruguay, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Eight years later, they must be hopeful of not only winning a World Cup game but also progressing to the knockout rounds.

Fixtures against New Zealand and Iran present massive opportunities, but Egypt's largely domestic-based squad look no match for Belgium, who are solid favourites to secure maximum points.

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Belgium vs Egypt head-to-head

Egypt have won two of the four meetings, including a 2-1 victory in 2022 and a 4-0 win in 2005.

Belgium’s 3-0 win in June 2018 came just days before the World Cup that year and remains their most convincing head-to-head performance.

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None of these meetings have been competitive fixtures, so their direct relevance to this World Cup group-stage clash is limited.

Belgium vs Egypt bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Belgium to win 1.64 High BTTS Both teams to score – Yes 2.05 High Value bet Over 2.5 goals 2.00 High

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Belgium to win

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The first game in Group G at the 2026 World Cup could go a long way to deciding its winner, with Iran and New Zealand the other nations in the group.

Belgium arrive as group favourites, with a squad headlined by Kevin de Bruyne and Jeremy Doku and packed with the likes of Youri Tielemans, Leandro Trossard and Thibaut Courtois.

Mohamed Salah, who called time on a glittering career at Liverpool at the end of the season, is still undoubtedly Egypt’s star man.

He now has support from Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush, with The Pharaohs still seeking a first World Cup win in their history.

Egypt went unbeaten through their qualification campaign and gave Brazil a good game in a 2-1 defeat in a pre-tournament friendly.

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Belgium are unbeaten in their last thirteen games, although they did actually lose 2-1 the last time they faced Egypt back in November 2022.

However, we foresee no such problems for Belgium this time around, and they should get their World Cup campaign underway with a win.

Both teams to score – Yes

Belgium head into the World Cup in excellent form, constantly unsettling defences with their direct style of play.

In what is his first international managerial role, Garcia has suffered just a single defeat in 14 matches since taking charge in January 2025

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They kept clean sheets in their latest two warm-up games against Tunisia and Croatia.

However, a World Cup opener brings a completely different level of urgency. Because of the must-win nature of this fixture, Egypt are highly unlikely to simply play defensively.

The Pharaohs showed they can challenge the best of teams in their latest 2-1 loss to Brazil. They also held Spain to a goalless friendly draw in late March.

With Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush leading the line, Egypt can threaten any defence. Belgium are favourites to get on the scoresheet, but expect Egypt to find the net as well.

Over 2.5 goals

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Belgium’s ‘golden generation’ may be a thing of the past. However, eight years after their best-ever World Cup finish, they lack no attacking quality.

Since Rudi Garcia’s appointment last year, the Belgians have only improved their firepower.

The Red Devils have scored five or more goals in five of their last 10 fixtures across friendlies and World Cup qualifiers. Two of those came recently, as they beat USA 5-2, before dismantling Tunisia 5-0 in their final warm-up.

Egypt are a well-organised defensive unit. However, individual battles are likely to decide the game here.

With Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard flanking Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium will fancy their chances to score from the first whistle.

This is their first-ever competitive meeting. They have met in four friendlies before. Egypt won the last encounter 2-1.

However, with everything at stake, the Lumen Field crowd is in for a relatively high-scoring spectacle that will probably exceed the 2.5 mark in Seattle.

Belgium vs Egypt team news

Belgium shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois can be pencilled into the XI, with the Real Madrid star likely to be protected by centre-backs Arthur Theate and Nathan Ngoy.

Youri Tielemans enjoyed an excellent season in midfield for Aston Villa, and he will almost certainly be trusted in the middle of the pitch next to club teammate Amadou Onana.

Kevin De Bruyne's performances for Napoli in 2025-26 were mixed, but he’s still guaranteed a spot in the starting lineup.

Premier League duo Leandro Trossard and Jeremy Doku will likely flank number nine Romelu Lukaku.

Mohamed Salah was struggling with a hamstring injury towards the end of the 2025-26 season with Liverpool, and while he can play on Monday, he is reportedly still not fully fit.

The 33-year-old may therefore not be at his most mobile, so he will need other forwards like Trezeguet, Omar Marmoush and Zizo to do his running for him.

In the backline, expect to see a central pairing of Yasser Ibrahim and Ramy Rabia ahead of goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy.

Midfielder Mohanad Lashin could earn his 24th cap, and he may play alongside Hamdy Fathy in a double pivot.

Belgium vs Egypt predicted lineups

Belgium predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Courtois; Meunier, Ngoy, Theate, De Cuyper; Onana, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; Lukaku

Ecuador predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

El Shenawy; Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Fatouh; Lashin, Fathy; Salah, Trezeguet, Zizo; Marmoush

Belgium vs Egypt prediction

The game is likely to hinge on whether Egypt can absorb Belgian pressure and spring Salah or Marmoush in behind on the break.

If Belgium manage the game well and score early, Egypt’s route back into the match becomes narrow.

However, Garcia’s side have shown they can be leaky in open play, conceding twice to the United States in a March friendly, so Egypt will be watching for gaps in transition if Belgium’s attacking instincts leave space at the back.