Like Yamal and Dembele — Diomande backed for Real Madrid success

The General manager of Yan Diomande's former club explained why he will succeed at Real Madrid.

Leganes general manager Martin Ortega has expressed immense confidence that Yan Diomande possesses the necessary qualities to succeed at Real Madrid.

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The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international winger is close to securing a blockbuster transfer to the Spanish giants following a single spectacular season in Germany.

Ortega praises Diomande's mentality

While there are conflicting reports regarding how advanced Real Madrid’s negotiations with Leipzig are for the teenager, Los Blancos are widely expected to land the Ivory Coast international soon for a deal in excess of €100 million.

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The massive transfer fee represents an incredible profit for the German club, who initially triggered his €20 million release clause to sign him from Leganes on July 15, 2025.

Leganes had been desperately attempting to increase his release clause to €30 million following his rapid rise through their youth ranks, but Leipzig swooped in to secure his signature.

Speaking recently on a program hosted by Fran Gonzalez, Ortega reflected on the early signs of brilliance the winger displayed during his time with the Spanish side.

"We knew he had exceptional, out-of-the-ordinary qualities," Ortega stated.

"He was the best player on the pitch. He scored a screamer, and Borja Jimenez said right then that he wouldn't be going back to the reserves," he added, referencing the former Leganes head coach.

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Diomande draws Yamal and Dembele comparisons

Diomande subsequently established himself as a core figure during his brief spell with the Leganes senior squad. The teenager notably made his La Liga debut against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu at just 18 years of age.

Ortega highlighted this specific match as proof of the player's elite mental fortitude.

"He made his debut at the Bernabeu at 18 years old and his legs didn't shake," Ortega explained.

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"He has an incredible amount of self-confidence. I am convinced he has more than enough quality to succeed there."