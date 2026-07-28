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Osimhen is my enemy — Galatasaray star opens up on relationship with Super Eagles ace

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:02 - 28 July 2026
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Galatasaray's standout midfielder Gabriel Sara discussed his relationship with Victor Osimhen.
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Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara has revealed the playful dynamic he shares with teammate Victor Osimhen, jokingly describing the Nigeria international as his biggest enemy.

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Sara details playful rivalry with Osimhen

Sara and Osimhen established themselves as crucial figures for the Turkish giants since arriving at the club.

Despite their strong personal bond, the former Norwich City midfielder admitted that their highly competitive nature often leads to friendly friction.

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"Osimhen is my biggest enemy (laughing). We joke around; the level of rivalry and friendship between us is very high," Sara explained. "I get annoyed with him, but he's a very good friend of mine.”

Osimhen shatters Sara transfer record

The pair arrived at the club during successive summer windows, with both players writing their names into the club's financial history books.

Sara originally set a new club transfer record when he joined Galatasaray from English side Norwich City in August 2024 for an €18 million fee.

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However, his milestone was emphatically surpassed just a year later. Osimhen completed a permanent transfer from Italian side Napoli in August 2025 for a massive €75 million, establishing a new all-time Turkish transfer record.

Duo secure consecutive league titles

The significant financial investments yielded immediate domestic dominance for Galatasaray. Sara and Osimhen were instrumental in helping the Istanbul club secure consecutive Süper Lig titles (2024/25 and 2025/26).

Osimhen notably finished as the league's top scorer in the 2024/25 Super Lig campaign and was the club's top scorer in the following season. 

The striker recorded 15 goals in 22 domestic appearances during the most recent season, ensuring Galatasaray clinched their 26th overall league crown in May 2026.

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