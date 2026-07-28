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Amorim provides update on Leao's future amid interest from Osimhen's Galatasaray

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 19:55 - 28 July 2026
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Fenerbahce prepare massive bid for Leao
AC Milan boss Ruben Amorim discussed Rafael Leao's futur.
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AC Milan head coach Ruben Amorim has stated that Rafael Leao remains part of his squad despite the forward's publicly stated desire to leave the club.

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The Portugal international is currently attracting transfer interest from Turkish side Galatasaray following a prolonged search for a new team.

Amorim addresses Leão transfer speculation

Amorim addressed the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the 27-year-old winger ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

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The manager noted that he will plan for the upcoming season with Leao in mind until an official departure is confirmed.

"He's our player until nothing changes. The team comes first. It's not too complicated. For me, the team is the most important thing," Amorim explained, per Di Marzio.

Rafael Leao for Milan (Credit: Imago)
Rafael Leao for Milan (Credit: Imago)

"I'll talk to Rafael, Ramos, Saelemaekers, and all the players returning from the World Cup to explain what we'll do. They already know what it means to play for a club like ours."

"I know there's a lot of speculation about some of our players, but they're ours until nothing changes," he added.

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Leão struggles to secure exit

The forward previously announced his intention to depart San Siro, going as far as saying his goodbyes to the club's supporters earlier in the window.

However, he has struggled to secure a transfer to another top European side, leaving his immediate future unresolved.

Galatasaray have emerged as a potential destination, though negotiations have yet to yield a finalised agreement.

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Leão established himself as a core figure at AC Milan since arriving from Lille in 2019. He was instrumental in helping the club secure the Serie A title during the 2021/22 campaign, earning the league's MVP award after contributing 11 goals and 10 assists.

Over his seven-year tenure in Italy (2019–2026), he has recorded 80 goals across 291 domestic league appearances.

He recently represented the Portugal national team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the squad reached the Round of 16 before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Spain on July 6.

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