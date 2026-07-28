Roberto Mancini set for shock return as Italy Head Coach

The former Euro 2020-winning manager will replace Gennaro Gattuso as Italy head coach.

Roberto Mancini is reportedly on the verge of returning as head coach of the Italian national team, with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) expected to confirm his appointment following a meeting of the Federal Council.

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Roberto Mancini former Saudi Arabia's boss || Imago

According to Reuters, federation president Giovanni Malagò is set to formally announce Mancini's return, ending Italy's search for a new manager after Gennaro Gattuso resigned in April.

🚨🔵 BREAKING: Roberto Mancini has agreed to become new Italy head coach, here we go! 🇮🇹



New project set to start after president Malagò stopped Pirlo deal at signatures due to his collaboration with Russian brands.



Mancini, back soon. 🔙 pic.twitter.com/mxB4F7s3K0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2026

Italy turns back to Euro 2020-winning coach

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The Azzurri have been without a permanent head coach since Gattuso stepped down after Italy's defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina, a result that confirmed the nation's failure to qualify for a third consecutive FIFA World Cup.

With the national team seeking stability and a return to the global stage, the federation has decided to hand the reins back to the man who guided Italy to UEFA Euro 2020 glory.

Mancini previously managed Italy from 2018 to 2023, transforming the team after it failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and leading the Azzurri to their first major international trophy since lifting the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

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Since leaving the Italy job in 2023, Mancini has managed the Saudi Arabia national team before taking charge of Al-Sadd.

Guardiola and Pirlo moves fell through

Before settling on Mancini, the federation reportedly explored several high-profile options.

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