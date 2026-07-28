Advertisement

Roberto Mancini set for shock return as Italy Head Coach

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 14:13 - 28 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
The former Euro 2020-winning manager will replace Gennaro Gattuso as Italy head coach.
Advertisement

Roberto Mancini is reportedly on the verge of returning as head coach of the Italian national team, with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) expected to confirm his appointment following a meeting of the Federal Council.

Advertisement
Roberto Mancini former Saudi Arabia's boss || Imago

According to Reuters, federation president Giovanni Malagò is set to formally announce Mancini's return, ending Italy's search for a new manager after Gennaro Gattuso resigned in April.

Italy turns back to Euro 2020-winning coach

Advertisement

The Azzurri have been without a permanent head coach since Gattuso stepped down after Italy's defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina, a result that confirmed the nation's failure to qualify for a third consecutive FIFA World Cup.

With the national team seeking stability and a return to the global stage, the federation has decided to hand the reins back to the man who guided Italy to UEFA Euro 2020 glory.

Mancini previously managed Italy from 2018 to 2023, transforming the team after it failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and leading the Azzurri to their first major international trophy since lifting the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Since leaving the Italy job in 2023, Mancini has managed the Saudi Arabia national team before taking charge of Al-Sadd.

Guardiola and Pirlo moves fell through

Before settling on Mancini, the federation reportedly explored several high-profile options.

An approach for Pep Guardiola did not materialise, while negotiations with former Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo reportedly collapsed due to controversy surrounding his commercial relationship with a Russian betting company.

Advertisement

Now, the 61-year-old appears set to begin a second spell with the Azzurri, tasked with restoring one of world football's most successful nations following a disappointing period that has seen Italy miss three consecutive World Cups.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Barcola in action for France || imago
Football
28.07.2026
Barcola picks preferred club amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool
'Super Eagles should wear 10 stars' – Nigerians question CAF after Egypt Women display 7 stars at WAFCON
Super Eagles
28.07.2026
'Super Eagles should wear 10 stars' – Nigerians question CAF after Egypt Women display 7 stars at WAFCON
Roberto Mancini set for shock return as Italy Head Coach
Football
28.07.2026
Roberto Mancini set for shock return as Italy Head Coach
Chelsea ready to sell 2 players after closing in on 35-year-old Welbeck
Football
28.07.2026
Chelsea ready to sell 2 players after closing in on 35-year-old Welbeck
Injured Super Falcons star sends emotional message as Nigeria begins WAFCON title defence
Super Falcons
28.07.2026
‘Go Well Girls’ - Injured Super Falcons star sends emotional message as Nigeria begins WAFCON title defence
OFFICIAL: Zinedine Zidane is France's new head coach
Football
28.07.2026
OFFICIAL: Zinedine Zidane is France's new head coach