Association with Russian betting site ends Pirlo's dreams of becoming Italy manager

Andrea Pirlo could be replaced after just one season as Juventus coach

Andrea Pirlo could be replaced after just one season as Juventus coach

2006 World Cup winner Andrea Pirlo's dreams of becoming Italy boss have been dashed by controversy

Andrea Pirlo has broken his silence after controversy surrounding his commercial partnership with a Russian betting company derailed his chances of becoming Italy's next head coach.

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The 2006 FIFA World Cup winner had emerged as the leading candidate to replace Luciano Spalletti after Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola reportedly turned down the role, but the Italian legend has now missed out amid mounting criticism.

Russian betting controversy ends Italy hopes

Pirlo's candidacy quickly came under intense scrutiny after it emerged that he serves as a global brand ambassador for Russian betting company Fonbet.

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The partnership attracted criticism after the former midfielder attended a promotional event in Moscow in May 2026, while advertising gambling remains prohibited in Italy.

Responding to the backlash, Pirlo released a lengthy statement on social media, insisting the partnership was purely commercial and rejecting suggestions that it carried any political meaning.

"Over the last few days, I watched with great sadness the debate that developed around my name and the possibility of taking the job of coach of the Italy team," Pirlo wrote.

"The professional collaboration that is the subject of recent controversy came about as part of my working experience in the United Arab Emirates and is exclusively of a commercial and sporting nature.

"Attributing political meaning to this collaboration means attributing convictions to me that I have never expressed and that I do not hold."

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Pirlo thanks Maldini as Italy search continues

Pirlo has since been appointed head coach of Dubai-based United FC, ending any immediate prospect of taking charge of the Azzurri.

The former Juventus and AC Milan midfielder also expressed his gratitude to Italian football icons Paolo Maldini and Leonardo, who reportedly backed his appointment.

"I wish to thank Maldini and Leonardo for the respect and faith that they showed in me. I know their competence, their seriousness, and the love that they have always dedicated to Italian football," Pirlo added.

With Pirlo now out of the running, the Italian Football Federation must continue its search for a new manager after missing out on several high-profile candidates.

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