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Chelsea, Man City on high alert as PSG war with Senegalese youngster opens door to €50m move

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:52 - 26 July 2026
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PSG's war with their Senegalese starlet could spark a biding war among England's elite
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Chelsea and Manchester City are among a host of European giants monitoring the situation of Paris Saint-Germain wonderkid Ibrahim Mbaye after reports of a growing rift between the Senegalese teenager and the French champions.

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The 18-year-old, regarded as one of the brightest prospects in world football, could be available before the transfer window closes, although PSG are demanding more than €50 million for his signature.

PSG relationship with Mbaye reaches breaking point

According to reports, Mbaye's relationship with PSG has deteriorated significantly in recent months due to a series of disciplinary and off-field issues.

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Journalist Romain Molina claims the teenager's growing ego has been fuelled by those around him, with his father reportedly comparing him to Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal while questioning why he is not a regular starter.

"My son is Lamine Yamal. He's the best; he's better than Ousmane Dembélé. Why isn't he playing?" Mbaye's father is reported to have said.

The situation has reportedly worsened after concerns over the player's physical condition, with an unsuitable diet leading to weight issues, while repeated lateness to training sessions saw him slip down the pecking order.

The fallout has also angered sporting adviser Luis Campos, who reportedly believes Mbaye's father is responsible for leaking stories to the media.

Chelsea and Man City among clubs circling

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The uncertainty has alerted several top European clubs, with Chelsea and Manchester City joined by Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in making enquiries over the winger's availability.

Mbaye had previously been interested in joining Aston Villa in search of regular first-team football before the Midlands club instead completed the signing of Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho.

The Senegalese youngster has also changed representation, joining the agency of super-agent Jorge Mendes after previously being managed by his parents.

Despite the growing interest, PSG are unwilling to sell cheaply and are understood to be demanding a fee in excess of €50 million for the teenager, whose contract runs until 2028.

No club has yet matched that valuation, but with a month remaining in the transfer window, Mbaye's future remains one of the biggest storylines to watch after a season in which he made 31 appearances, scoring three goals and providing two assists for the European champions.

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